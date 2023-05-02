on Thursday giant screens at the Maradona, already 23,000 in line for stadium tickets

Udinese-Naples: already 23,000 in line
There are already 23,000 Napoli fans queuing on the Ticketone website to buy tickets to see Thursday night’s match between Udinese and Napoli at Maradona on the big screens. There will be eight of those mounted in the management in the sectors, plus the two already traditionally functioning at the top of the stadium. Tickets cost 5 euros in all sectors and will allow fans to experience together the evening of the possible arithmetic Scudetto of Napoli who need at least one point in Udine, even if they can win the title tomorrow night if Lazio don’t beat Sassuolo . The sale started today after the announcement of the match at the stadium and until 6 pm the sale is only allowed to season ticket holders, while anyone can buy it afterwards. The exhausted ‘Maradona’ is expected to share the party as everyone was already ready to do on Sunday in the match then pretended to be equal with Salernitana.
The prefect of Udine: enhanced security for Napoli
«The Napoli team’s surveillance and “belting” device will be activated as early as tomorrow, given that there is a possibility that they will win the Scudetto at the end of the Lazio match»: this was announced by the Prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, who morning he presided over a technical table with the police. «Reinforcements have been requested from the secretariat of the Department of Public Safety – he specified – in order to further strengthen surveillance: Napoli will still stay in Friuli for two nights in a row. At the moment, there is no particular public order problem. Obviously, it is hoped that there are no conflicts between fans. Even the Udinese football club will take action to ensure that there is a mediation activity towards the Juventus ultras». «It should be a party – this is the prefect’s wish – or in any case a peaceful opportunity for confrontation between two fan groups which I know have often been opposed, but which, on this occasion, would not even have reason to have hatred or tensions». According to estimates, the Neapolitan fans at the stadium should be around 12,000. «In addition to the 1,500 people in the Curva Sud, it is estimated that around half of the Dacia Arena will be occupied by Azzurri supporters not resident in Campania»concluded Marchesiello. “It is an extra commitment – explained the prefect – but the forces of order will be able to deal with this situation. Reinforcements are expected, it’s still an open game but everyone will do their duty on this. There shouldn’t be any problems, it will be a party in any case», explains Marchesiello, who then spoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. «I have been waiting for this possibility and this satisfaction for 33 years -added the prefect who is originally from Campania – But as I have already said, everything was sipped, it is now something foreseen. It will be a great satisfaction for me and I will be happy like all Napoli fans». As for the timetable for Napoli to leave Udine, the prefect said: «We are still waiting to know what time Napoli will leave Udine. Everything is still fluid – she concluded – in the making».
Confcommercio: the Scudetto is worth gold
The conquest of the scudetto by Calcio Napoli is not only a sporting event but has an economic impact on the city of “a few hundred million euros” to the benefit of the entire tourism chain (accommodation, catering, transport) but also of businesses who work and who are connected to the sports club. «The victory of the scudetto – explains Pasquale Russo, president of Confcommercio Campania – certainly has an immediate and direct effect on the entire tourism chain. There is no doubt that the sporting event has attracted many visitors to the city because the celebrations that accompany the conquest of the title and therefore the folklore, the popular phenomena and the images that are circulating on TV and foreign sites arouse and continue to arouse great curiosity because people want to come and see what is happening and want to see in person some of the symbolic places associated with football and the Scudetto. Consequently, winning the championship is a multiplier of the city’s image». A ‘booming’ effect which however – underlines Russo – “will not be eternal, it will diminish over time but there is no doubt that something will remain because the growth of the city of Naples brand is capitalized above all in terms of greater knowledge of the city in particular abroad”.
Udinese-Naples, the odds
After savoring their third title in their history for 22 minutes, Napoli are looking in Udine for the point that separates them from winning the Scudetto. Blue odds at the Dacia Arena, with the «2» sign ahead at 1.75 on William Hill against the 4.60 of the success in favor of Pereyra and his companions, always defeated in the last six direct matches. Instead, the tie is played at 3.80. In the Neapolitan streak against the Friulians there were only Over 2.5, with another game with at least three goals ahead at 1.80 on the Under 2.5 seen at 1.90. As for the possible protagonists of the match, Spalletti relies on the Osimhen-Kvaratskhelia duo: the Nigerian’s goal in pole position – also scored in the first leg – at 2.25 on the winning shot of the Georgian proposed at 3.10.
The prefect of Udine
“As already announced, the time of the match between Udinese and Naples, scheduled for Thursday 4 May, remains unchanged with respect to what was established by the Lega Calcio, at 20.45”. This was announced by the Prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, at the end of the summit with the police, the Municipality and the managers of Udinese, during which the inflow and outflow plan at the Dacia Arena was discussed in detail for away fans. The number of agents will be adjusted to the importance of the match and the need for there to be no contact between the fans following the press release from the Curva Nord of Udinese which invited Neapolitan supporters not to celebrate because “Udine is black and white” and therefore we need “respect ». In any case, the possibility remains open that the match is only the first for Napoli as champions of Italy, if Lazio fail to overcome Sassuolo at home tomorrow.
Manfredi: flexible safety device for parties
«Our idea is that of a flexible device to combine safety, in case of departure of the celebrations, the normal activities that take place during the week and reducing any inconvenience to a minimum. The closure device for motor vehicle traffic will be proportionate to any events”. Thus the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, speaking at the end of the public order and safety committee, on the maxi red zone which will be repeated tomorrow evening and Thursday evening in view of possible celebrations for the Scudetto. The device will start tomorrow evening at 21, in conjunction with Lazio-Sassuolo, a match which in the event of a failure for the Romans would mean a mathematical championship for Napoli. In the event of a victory for Lazio “the device is immediately deactivated,” explained Manfredi. On Thursday everything will be repeated simultaneously with Udinese-Naples, kick-off at 20.45. The match will be broadcast on the giant screens inside the Maradona stadium: «We will manage the device on Thursday as if it were a match in the stadium, with the strengthening and extension of the means of transport until 2 in the morning and the pedestrian device which starts at 21 and will continue as long as necessary. We obviously ask the citizens for maximum collaboration, with the awareness – concluded Manfredi – of the great responsibility and satisfaction for having given a beautiful image of our city”.
The Prefect: positive experiment
«Sunday’s experiment had extremely positive aspects in our opinion. I thank the Neapolitans for the response of full compliance especially with the ban on driving ». This was stated by the prefect of Naples Claudio Palomba, at the end of the committee for public order and safety held this morning in the Prefecture, speaking of the safety device put in place on Sunday for Naples-Salernitana and the possible celebration of the Azzurri’s championship, device which will be repeated on Wednesday and Thursday. «It is useless to deny that being an experiment some things need to be corrected and we have already done so – he added – but Napoli Calcio, Napoli city and the Neapolitans have given an extremely positive response, with which we are all happy. This must be a celebration for everyone, we export not only Napoli football but the whole city which is experiencing a particular moment in terms of tourism in the world».
De Laurentiis: won the scudetto of honesty
Of Lawrence: «Il winning cycle in Naples that started some time ago, then the constant irregularity damaged us. We could have won before, I feel like I’ve won more but what matters most to me is that we won the championship of honesty which is my rule of life».
Eight screens at the Maradona
For Thursday with Udinese, there will be eight additional screens at Maradona. Entrance ticket 5 euros
Napoli returns on Friday at 3pm
Napoli will return from Udine on Friday at 3pm.
De Laurentiis: happy because I see your joy
De Laurentiis spoke on the sidelines of the summit: «Il my enthusiasm is immense. When I said we would win the Scudetto, I saw dismayed looks. I am happy because I see your joy. I’m a film producer, I work for the public not for me».
Maxi pedestrian area from Wednesday evening
The maxi-pedestrian area implemented last Sunday in Naples for the scudetto party, then postponed, will be re-proposed as early as tomorrow evening, in the event that the blue team wins the scudetto with a failed victory for Lazio against Sassuolo. The same provision would then take effect on Thursday, Udinese-Naples day. Prefect Claudio Palomba said this at the end of the security and public order committee which was attended by the mayor Manfredi and the president of Napoli De Laurentiis.
Towards free public transport on June 4th
Bove, chief of staff of the Region, announces: we are studying for the June 4 holiday to make public transport travel for free
The big screen in the stadium
A maxi screen at the Maradona to follow Udinese-Naples live, which remains fixed at 20.45: it is one of the measures announced by the prefect Claudio Palomba at the end of the order and safety committee dedicated to the Scudetto party.
Maradona open to fans
The Diego Armando Maradona stadium will be open to Azzurri fans on Thursday. This is what has been learned from the summit of the Security Committee in the Prefecture in Naples. There the Udinese-Napoli match will be screened at 20.45.