Sunscreen products are popular, citizens pay attention to selection – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: Sunscreen products are popular, citizens pay attention to selection

In early summer, when the temperature rises, a variety of sunscreen products are launched one after another in supermarkets, stores, and online stores, which has become a “sunscreen gospel” for beauty lovers. Among them, there are too many personalized sunscreen sprays and sunshade artifacts. Industry insiders remind that consumers should not only look at the style and price when purchasing, but the sunscreen effect is the key.

To be fully “covered”

Personalized sunscreen sprays, ice silk masks, sun-shading artifacts… Walking around the market, the reporter saw all kinds of sunscreen products placed in the most conspicuous places in the supermarkets. “There are three types of ice silk masks, 10 yuan, 20 yuan, and 50 yuan. The quality is different, and the price is also different.” In a store in a store on Taoyuan Second Lane, the owner saw customers stop, and the owner enthusiastically introduced the products. The reporter noticed that the three kinds of ice silk masks are more expensive in terms of hand feel, the texture is thinner, and the air permeability is better. In addition to ice silk masks, gloves, ice sleeves, sun visors… This store has everything you need for sunscreen products, with prices ranging from 10 yuan to more than 100 yuan, which are suitable for the needs of consumers of different age groups.

“My skin is prone to allergies, so I’m going to buy a sunscreen mask with a tighter cover.” In a store on Shuixiguan Street, Ms. Hao, a citizen, told reporters that she had bought an ice silk mask a few days ago, but found that the ultraviolet rays were “too poisonous.” “, just wearing a mask can only cover the face, and the exposed neck is easy to be sunburned, so I thought about buying another sunscreen mask that was newly launched this year, wrapping the head tightly, so as to achieve a full “cover” installed effect.

Variety of commodities

The sunscreen products sold in online stores are even eye-opening. In order to meet the market demand, various “sunscreen artifacts” are competing to appear, earning enough attention from consumers. For example, a popular full-face sunscreen mask in an online store, UPF50+ (ultraviolet protection factor) includes a mask cap, mask and neck scarf. change. The most attractive thing is its price of 19.9 yuan, with a daily sales volume of 118 orders.

Resisting ultraviolet rays, how can we have less protection for the eyes, and there will be business opportunities if there is demand. The reporter discovered “New World” in another online store. This is also a sunscreen mask. It is different from other similar products in that it has an extra eye protection device. It uses a high-definition mirror and a mask made of ice silk. The two are a “perfect match” and greatly alleviate the problem of sun exposure. . This mask not only protects against sun, but also protects against wind and flying insects.

Not the more expensive the better

The super strong ultraviolet rays make ladies who love beauty feel like they are facing an enemy. In the past two years, sun protection has become a hot topic. The reporter saw on the social platform Xiaohongshu that there are more than 4.42 million notes on “sun protection”; on the Douyin platform, topics related to sun protection have been played 16.44 billion times. So, do you really know how to choose sunscreen? In this regard, the reporter conducted a visit and investigation.

The reporter randomly asked more than a dozen women on the street about related issues. More than 80% of the interviewees pay attention to the material and price of the product when purchasing sunscreen products. I will deliberately ask the merchant for the UPF value; and most people like to choose light-colored sunscreens when they buy sunscreens, because they “look refreshing”.

“The more expensive the price, the better the sunscreen. This is a misunderstanding.” Hu Jie, an industry insider, said that at present, sunscreen products have not only greatly improved their performance, but also fashion and “good looks” have become additional items. It keeps rising. However, the UV protection factor is not entirely directly related to the commodity price. For example, use an ultraviolet detector to test 4 sunscreen masks with different prices and the same color randomly purchased on the market. The results show that 3 of them have little difference in sunscreen effect, 1 has poor effect, and the most sunscreen mask But not the most expensive. At the same time, as far as the sunscreen effect is concerned, there is another factor that plays a role, that is, the darker the color, the higher its UV protection performance. Therefore, it is recommended that consumers choose dark sunscreen products. (Reporter Li Xiaolin)