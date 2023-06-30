Super stamp, the cancellation will be gradual: all the news

Green light to the cancellation of the Superbollo

In the end the dry cancellation did not arrive as many expected, but the farewell to the “hated” super stamp does not end in the attic. It was indeed given the green light to the amendment that allows “evaluating the possible and progressive overcoming” of the super stamp on large-engined diesel cars, but without greater burdens for the public finances.

The House Finance Committee approved the text, changing the aspect regarding financial coverage. And it is precisely on the financial coverage of 130 million that the stop to the tax seemed to be able to run aground, the cancellation of which remains open. But at this point they will have to be evaluate the repercussions for the state coffers e the cleanup will take place gradually.

The confirmation comes from the Lega deputies themselves Riccardo Marchetti, Alberto Bagnai, Laura Cavandoli, Giulio Centemero and Alberto Gusmeroli. “With an amendment by the League approved in the fiscal delegation – they explain – yes establishes the principle of overcoming the super stamp with the gradual elimination. A tax hated by the Italians, unfair and unfair as well as anachronistic which does not generate profits for the state coffers but limits the automotive market in which Italy is the world leader”.

A boomerang tax for the state coffers

The total revenues for the state coffers in the 12 years of life of Superbollo amounted to around 1.2 billion eurosbut the tax immediately resulted in a collapse of registrations of high-end cars, taunting a hole in the state accounts higher than the tax benefits. “Since the introduction of the tax – explains the Federcarrozzieri – there has been a proliferation of falsi leasing, i.e. cars with foreign license plates supplied for hire to Italian customers, with consequent non-payment of car tax, super tax, and various taxes”.

Again to avoid paying the super stamp – the association that brings together independent coachbuilders explains again – they grew up in Italy the radiation of vehicles with power exceeding 185 kw with the excuse of exporting them to EU countriesvehicles which, however, continue to circulate on Italian territory with German, Austrian, Bulgarian or Romanian registration plates.

“Then there is another issue to be analysed, which makes the Superbollo a totally unfair and unbalanced tax – denounces the president of the Federation, Davide Galli. – In regions that do not already provide for total exemptions from road tax and super road tax for electric or hybrid cars, new generation cars and with hybrid engines, while overcoming abundantly the 185 kw of power are not required to pay the heavy tax. In fact, the superbollo applies only to heat engines, and not to the electrical part. Thus, for example, a plug-in sedan with a power of 360 horsepower (264 kW) does not pay any super-tax, because its 1.6 petrol engine reaches 200 horsepower, while the other 160 hp are the result of electric motors”.

“Unfair and useless tax”

Also C, promotes the cancellation of the Superbollo. “A tax as unfair as it is useless,” said the president of the Automobile Club Angelo Sticchi Damiani. “This supertax – added Damiani – represents an Italian anomalywhose only effect is to distort and depress the automotive market national, which includes, among other things, the most prestigious global car manufacturers. Its abolition will give back full freedom in the production and purchase of cars, without artificial limitations”.

How is Superbollo calculated?

The car super tax includes an additional cost of 20 euros for each additional kW over the threshold of 185 kW, an amount that adds up to that of the normal car tax. To better understand, let’s look at some concrete examples. L’Audi SQ7 Quattro Tiptronic has a potency of 373 kW (507 hp), so you have to pay the road tax plus the additional tax on the threshold exceeding 185 kW, i.e. 188 kW. In this case the Superbollo amount to be paid to the state is 3,760 euros (20 euros per 188 kW).

Said this, the decision to tie the value of a car to its power, without considering the actual value, has produced enormous distortions. One more example: a Porsche Panamera diesel worth 84 thousand euros (with some accessories it can touch 100 thousand) and with 184 kw – that is, one less than the 185 kw limit foreseen to access the threshold of the super stamp – do not pay the tax. After the invention of the turbo and with today’s technology, creating horsepower from a small engine is not that difficult, so much so that today Powerful little cars that aren’t prohibitively expensive pay more taxes than Porsche’s luxury super sedan.