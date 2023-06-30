Home » Galtier arrested: the PSG coach in custody for “discrimination”
by admin
Arrested. Christophe Galtier, coach of the PSG, and his son John Valovic-Galtier are “in custody with the judicial police of Nice since 8.45 on Friday”, as reported by the French news agency AFP quoting the Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme.

the facts

The coach was allegedly stopped for “suspected discrimination”. He had in fact been accused of racist insults against Nice players when he was at the helm of the club (2020-21 season). A preliminary investigation into suspicions of “discrimination based on an alleged race or religious affiliation” was opened in mid-April. Galtier’s words had also been reported by former Nice sporting director Julien Fournier, who was then heard in court in May. The technician has always firmly denied the allegations and had even filed a complaint. Several Nice players and officials, including club president Jean-Pierre Rivère, have already been questioned by investigators.

