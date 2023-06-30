The 5th Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference Unveiled in Daqing – Fostering High-Quality Tourism in Longjiang

Title: The 5th Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference Kicks off in Daqing

Daqing, Heilongjiang – The 5th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference and the 1st Heilongjiang Provincial Cultural Tourism High-quality Development Forum commenced on the evening of the 29th at Daqing, known as the “Oil City.” The conference was inaugurated by Xu Qin, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. Liang Huiling, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and governor of the province, delivered a comprehensive speech. The opening ceremony was graced by Lan Shaomin, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference.

The event brought together esteemed attendees, including Fu Xingguo, deputy director of the Culture, History and Study Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, Zhao Jinyun, vice governor of Gansu Province, Ma Xiuzhen, vice chairman of the CPPCC Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and leaders from various sectors and cities. Attendees were presented with a cultural tourism promotion by Vice Governor Han Shengjian. Prominent figures from the tourism sector, such as Zhang Xu, Chairman of World Tourism Alliance and Li Shufu, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, delivered enlightening speeches.

Liang Huiling, on behalf of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, warmly welcomed all leaders and guests attending the conference. She expressed gratitude to domestic and international friends who have shown long-term care and support towards the revitalization and development of Longjiang. Liang Huiling highlighted the province’s commitment to implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the party’s 20th strategic plan. Key areas of focus include promoting high-quality development, accelerating the construction of modern industrial systems, and fostering the digital, biological, ice and snow, and creative design industries.

The province is actively exploring new models and formats of tourism development while advancing the supply-side structural reform of the tourism industry. Considerable efforts are being made to improve the soft and hard infrastructure for winter ice and snow cultural and sports tourism. Additionally, a 100-day action plan for summer tourism has been launched, which aims to deepen the integration of culture and tourism.

The Tourism Development Conference serves as a significant platform for fostering high-quality development in Heilongjiang’s tourism industry. Liang Huiling expressed hope that all attendees, including leaders, experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs, would collaborate and facilitate Longjiang’s transformation into a world-class ice and snow tourism resort, a national green tourism development leader, and a model for border tourism reform and innovation. The conference aims to promote the formation of a new pattern of integrated tourism development in the region.

The opening ceremony featured a captivating cultural performance, including the interactive sitcom “I Offer Oil to the Motherland” jointly presented by students from Northeast Petroleum University and professional actors. The ceremony’s timing, on the eve of the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 100th anniversary of “Iron Man” Wang Jinxi’s birth, underscores the commitment to promoting the high-quality development and high-level open cooperation of Heilongjiang’s tourism industry.

Themed “Beautiful Longjiang: New Starting Point, High Quality, and New Start,” this year’s Tourism Development Conference is sponsored by the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. It is undertaken by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, as well as the Daqing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. The conference will witness in-depth cooperation and exchanges between participants and entrepreneurs, leading to the signing of several investment cooperation agreements in the tourism industry. More than 40 activities, including forums, roundtables, promotion meetings, and festivals, will be held across the province on various tourism themes.

Before the opening ceremony, participating leaders and guests, including Xu Qin, Liang Huiling, and Lan Shaomin, conducted research and inspections at several locations in Daqing, such as the Global Tourism Service Experience Center, Longfeng Wetland Park, Waterfront Greenway, and Racing Town. The visit aimed to gain insight into the area’s tourism potential. The event concluded with a welcome dinner.

