Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has opened to a possible modification of all building bonuses and in particular of the Superbonus. We are moving towards an extension for single-family homes to 31 March 2023, therefore of three months with respect to the deadline set for 31 December. Not only. The incentive would go from 110% to 90% with various income brackets. But there remains the weight of a measure that engages the government in an important way. «The building bonuses are causing greater significant costs than estimates. Based on the information as at 1 September, the increase indicates an overall difference of 37.8 billion over the entire forecast period. In this way other interventions are jeopardized ».

The words of Minister Giorgetti are clear. «The super bonus will be revised selectively, because the government does not consider it fair to allocate such a huge mass of resources to a very limited slice of citizens. I do not underestimate the contribution that the measure made in a particularly critical phase of the economy, but it is time for a common reflection », declared the Northern League representative.

The Undersecretary for the Economy, Lucia Albano of Fratelli d’Italia, had already expressed itself on the subject, highlighting how «the Superbonus theme is on the table, we aim at a simplification, a rationalization and systematization of the measure. In the meantime, we are listening to businesses and companies and we are trying to understand the possibilities for development in terms of credit transfer ».

Giorgetti indicated the solution on how to modify the superbonus, taking advantage of the large construction offer, answering the questions of the parliamentarians at the hearing on the Nadef: “The great possibility offered by the Repower Eu, when it is approved, is to carry out a large operation, similar 110% for public buildings. We must divert all the offer that exists in the building sector to put a whole series of public buildings in conditions of energy saving ».

The recent closure of Poste

In recent days there have been signs of further slowdown on the Superbonus. Starting from Monday 7 November, Poste Italiane, which was among the few credit institutions still operating in the business, announced on its dedicated page that it will not accept new applications for the moment. “The tax credit purchase service pursuant to Legislative Decree no.34 of 19 May 2020, converted with amendments into law no.77 of 17 July 2020 and subsequent amendments, is suspended for the opening of new practices”, reads the note . The decision comes because first of all there is a fiscal capacity running out and therefore it is preferable not to accept new practices, to complete those already started. Secondly, there are the recent rulings of the Supreme Court which have highlighted a new lacuna in the mechanism for the assignment of building credits, confirming the possibility for the Financial Administration to carry out the seizure of credits in the event that a procedure for suspected fraud in the assignment is initiated.

Regarding Pi’s decision, Minister Giorgetti stated: «I have never made or will never make phone calls to private institutions or similar to do things against corporate interests. We cannot legally oblige private financial institutions or those acting as such on the assignment of credits ”. We remind you that Poste Italiane is a joint stock company and is controlled for 35% by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and 29.3% by the Ministry of Economy.

On the other hand, the Intesa Sanpaolo hypothesis has been rejected. In the morning of November 8, the news circulated that the institute was following the path of Poste Italiane and had begun to refuse new requests for the assignment of credit. Intesa explained how “it is involving companies to expand its fiscal capacity” and has “already signed two agreements with Autotorino for a tax value of 200 million euros and with Sideralba for 175 million, while other agreements are being signed “.

The intervention of Abi and Ance

Today Abi, the association of banks, and Ance (builders) made it known that together they wrote a letter to the Government “to draw attention to the seriousness of the situation in which, for months now, thousands of citizens and businesses have found themselves they have relied on incentive measures aimed at energy and seismic efficiency as well as for other activities related to our real estate assets ».

In particular, the Presidents Patuelli and Brancaccio write, “it is necessary to avert as soon as possible a heavy liquidity crisis for the companies in the supply chain that risks leading them to serious difficulties due to accrued tax credits and which at this time it is no longer possible to sell, also considering the limits of fiscal capacities “.

Abi and Ance therefore ask for a timely and extraordinary measure that allows intermediaries to expand their purchasing capacity by using part of the tax debts collected with F24s, offsetting them with building bonus credits sold by companies and acquired by intermediaries.

This solution, write the Presidents of Abi and Ance, “would allow intermediaries to expand their ability to purchase certain credits verified by the intermediaries themselves, currently not usable”.