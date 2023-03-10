Superbonus credits

The total investments eligible for deduction for the 110% Superbonus amount to over €68 billion at the end of February 2023. Once the work is completed, the State will therefore have to support an expense of 75.37 billion euros for deductions. Up to the end of January, the burden was around 71.7 billion euros. These are the numbers released by Enea, the national agency for new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development.

The number of certifications issued, i.e. the certifications attesting to the compliance of the interventions to the regulations, is equal to 384,958. The completed works amount to 53.18 billion euros, for which deductions of 58.50 billion euros have been accrued.

The discussion

In the meantime, the Finance Commission in the Chamber is currently working on the amendments to the law converting the sales decree (Legislative Decree 11/2023), which imposed the ban on invoice discounts and the transfer of credit for new interventions in the building sector. However, there are still several issues to be resolved.

Among the issues under discussion is the extension to 30 June 2023 to take advantage of the 110% superbonus for construction works that concern detached houses and single-family houses, as well as the release of problem loans. Next week will be dedicated to illustrating the proposed changes and to discussions between the government and the majority to verify the terms and coverage of the hypotheses currently under discussion. Voting on the amendments will take place from 20-21 March to allow the provision to arrive in the Chamber on 27 March.