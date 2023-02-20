Superbonus, the government’s credit solution is the F24

The road indicated by the government for the release of problem loans is the use of F24s. This was reported by the trade associations at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on the decree on credits linked to the superbonus. “The solution we are looking for is on the entire amount of credits, 110 billion euros – said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti – The urgency is now on the stock of problem loans (above all for businesses but also for individuals, ed) that according to the Revenue Agency’s surveys, they amount to around 19 billion. The effort we are making with the technical tables in the coming days is to understand how to deflate this bubble”.

For the minister, therefore, the fastest way it is to intervene through the banks with the compensation mechanism with the customers’ F24. In short, tax credits against payments to the Treasury by taxpayers who pay taxes. But of course the banks will go there with lead feet and will want to examine carefully (hopefully) this time all the necessary documentation: for the superbonus 110 it has always been considerable and now the 50% discount on the invoice has also become so. In the sense that also in this case the sworn statement and the visa of conformity by a professional are needed.

Openings on the discount on the invoice to low and incompetent incomes

The mechanism will therefore be rather onerous. “We are satisfied, we have found openness and great awareness on the part of the government that previous credits must be released, therefore an opening to the F24 which was a proposal from us and Abi, and an immediate table for the future. The Government is aware that the measures must be taken quickly”- he said Federica Brancaccio president ofAncethe association of construction companies.

Among the possibilities for the future, the possibility of allowing the discount on the invoice to some income groups and the incompetent. The problem is that, unfortunately, as already written, if a construction company applies a discount on the invoice, it increases the work by a good 20-25%. An increase that led to the 110 billion credit bubble. “The Government – ​​said the deputy minister Edorado Rixi – wanted to tidy up because credits were out of control leading to restructuring costs with increases of up to 60%”.

In the background a possible intervention by the CDP

So what happened? Well, the Conte government, which has launched the superbonus and also the basic income, has not put in place appropriate controls for both measures. Among the possibilities for releasing the credits of construction companies, those that no one wants by now and which risk causing the companies themselves to go bankrupt, mention was also made of the possible availability of Cdp while Ance also asked for “an opening on the part of the subsidiaries to buy past credits”.

Also for the president of Confartigianato Marco Granelli however, it was a positive encounter. “It is a problem – he said – that we artisans have a lot at heart because we have many companies in great difficulty”. On the other hand, the president of Confedilizia was half satisfied, Giorgio Spaziani Head, i.e. the homeowners association. “For the future we have asked – he explained – to make a slightly longer transitional phase and then limit the transfer of credit for anti-seismic interventions and architectural barriers and possibly transform the deduction into a tax credit that can be collected directly from the beneficiary”.