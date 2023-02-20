Influencing it Empress Mariagrazia revealed on live social media that she had discovered she was suffering from a rare disease degenerative autoimmune diseasecall primitive biliary cholangitis. The life expectancy for diagnosed patients – from the moment symptoms begin to appear – is low: according to some manuals as low as 10 years. Devastating news for Mariagrazia Imperatrice, a Neapolitan who lives in London, also because she received it during a pregnancy: the influencer is in fact 7 months pregnant.

FURTHER INFORMATION

«I risk not seeing my child grow up», said the young woman in one of the many videos posted on social media in recent days. «I never expected so many bad close events she-she said in a live Facebook in which she was unable to hold back the tears-she. I would like to live and have strength, but I am also aware of what is happening. The biggest dream of my life has always been to have a real family. And now that everything was taking shape and my baby was bringing me the first joys, seeing everything fade away like this is difficult».

What is primary biliary cholangitis

Primary biliary cholangitis is an autoimmune disease of the liverwhich particularly affects the female sex. It is a chronic disorder of the bile ducts, whose cells are mistakenly attacked by the immune system causing their destruction and progressive scarring. The official website of Humanitas reports it. This pathology accompanies the patient throughout his life and can, unfortunately, greatly reduce his life expectancy.

Mariagrazia Imperatrice – admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital – will probably give birth before 9 months: only after giving birth to the child will she be able to undertake the course of treatment which, hopefully, will help her to spend as much time as possible at her child’s side .