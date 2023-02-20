news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 20 – In Italian public and private hospitals, imaging diagnostic devices such as CAT scans, mammograms and MRIs are getting older, almost 37,000 are no longer in line with the current level of innovation. The photograph was taken by the research of the Park Observatory (OPI) of Confindustria medical devices in collaboration with Sirm (Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology) and Aiic (Italian Association of Clinical Engineers). According to the analysis, among those older than 10 years there are 92% of conventional mammography, 96% of CT scans (less than 16 slices), 91% of conventional fixed radiographic systems, 80.8% of units conventional radiographic mobiles, 30.5% of closed MRIs (1-1.5 tesla).



For Aniello Aliberti, President of Electromedicals and Integrated Services of Confindustria Medical Devices, factors such as “the limited investments and funding dedicated to healthcare, the lack of attention to innovation in public purchasing policies, the persistence of levels and logics reimbursement of services that do not encourage technological modernization. We hope – he says – that this study can be a useful reference for identifying the technologies on which it is a priority to intervene with the investments envisaged by the Pnrr”. “The Pnrr – adds Antonio Orlacchio of Sirm – has foreseen the modernization of the technological park with the replacement of 3,133 devices installed for over five years. However, the resources of the plan do not appear to be completely sufficient to make up for the critical issues that emerged from the study. And investing in equipment alone is not enough, there is a need for adequate recruitment and economic valorisation of radiologists, technical and nursing staff to ensure effective and complete functioning of the equipment”. “The goal is to arrive at a sharing between manufacturers and distributors, users and technology experts, of criteria that identify what technological complexity is really necessary to produce a given performance and how much performance makes the availability of a large piece of equipment appropriate”, he concludes Giovanni Guizzetti of Aiic. (HANDLE).

