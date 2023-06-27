Yarn Bombing colors are back to remember the rights of the deafblind

The Lega del Filo d’Oro Onlus Foundation, a point of reference in Italy for deafblindness and psychosensory multiple impairment, for the third consecutive year promotes the global initiative “Yarn Bombing”, a form of street art that will live in a explosion of colors on 27 June 2023, on the occasion of the International Day of Deafblindness, to increase awareness of this unique and specific disability, remember the rights of deafblind people and promote them all over the world.

The goal is to involve everyone in a fun and creative way, through the colorful “bombardment of yarn products” proposed by the Deafblind International (DBI) network – an organization that supports the development of services worldwide to improve the quality of life of women deafblind people of which the Foundation is a part – in a large-scale art project, to break down prejudices and raise awareness of deafblindness.

As in previous years, also for the 2023 edition in the Centers and Territorial Offices of the Lega del Filo d’Oro, the users of the Institution were involved in the creation of colored boxes and pom poms, knitted or crocheted, by use to “color the world” through a simple “thread”: an activity made possible thanks to occupational workshops, which aim to stimulate the creativity and skills of those who cannot see or hear. Their artifacts have also been joined by those made by family members, supporters, volunteers, staff and friends of the Organization who, on the key day of June 27, will cover the streets, parks, objects and monuments of the 10 regions in which the Foundation is present , to give life to a large patchwork interwoven with all the colors and threads of solidarity.

“The Lega del Filo d’Oro has once again chosen to embrace with great enthusiasm the global Yarn Bombing project proposed by the Deafblind International network, because the ‘thread’ has a very important meaning for us, symbolically representing the ‘golden thread of good friendship’ , chosen in 1964 by our founder to make the condition of people with deafblindness known to the world and to make society aware of them – declares Patrizia Ceccarani, Scientific Technical Director of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Onlus Foundation – It is a very important opportunity to raise awareness which, through a wonderful explosion of colour, beauty and solidarity, will allow us to increase knowledge of deafblindness and to remember the rights of those who cannot see or hear all over the world”.

Yarn Bombing to remember the rights of people with deafblindness

The global initiative was created with the intention of raising awareness of deafblindness, in order to obtain equal treatment, opportunities and a real exercise of the rights of people with deafblindness, up to compliance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in all States members. It is therefore necessary, for the Lega del Filo d’Oro, to guarantee to those who cannot see or hear the possibility of expressing not only their needs, but also their potential and skills, in the belief that a deafblind person who participates can represent a resource valuable for a more inclusive society.

“In this historic moment, the Ministry of Disability has started consultations with a series of technical tables, some of which we are part of, to provide for the reform of disability in order to implement the Delegated Law and make Italian legislation more compliant with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Convention that abandons the old healthcare concept of “handicap”, and puts the person with disability, his needs and his potential at the centre, making society responsible, which must allow him to be the protagonist of his own life and give his contribution to the community, realizing an effective inclusion – explains Francesco Mercurio, President of the Committee of Deafblind People of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Onlus Foundation -. We hope that in this overall disability reform there will finally be room for a solution regarding the age-old question of deafblind people because, despite Italy having adopted law 107/2010, the latter has numerous limitations and has never been fully applied . For these reasons, initiatives like this are of fundamental importance to make our voice heard by the rest of the world“.

#perfiloepersegno: the yarn bombing of the golden thread alloy colors the cities

To celebrate the International Day of Deafblindness, on 27 June a colorful explosion of yarn artifacts will cover public spaces, monuments, parks and symbolic objects of various Italian cities. Here are the details of where and when you can go and see the installations: in Osimo (AN) at the fountain in Piazza Boccolino – where a ceremony will be held at 11:00 in the presence of representatives of the Municipality and the Foundation -, on the planters in front of the Palazzo Comunale, in the panoramic point of the Tre Pini, on the bridge of the Girardengo di Campocavallo cycle path and on the trees of Via Fonte Magna; in Fabriano (AN), the works of the Uncinettiamo group will embellish 130 shops in the city; in Lesmo (MB) they will be in the Piazza del Comune and in the Parish; in Muggiò (MB) in the Piazza del Comune; in Novara in the Broletto courtyard; in Fossalta di Piave (VE) at the Town Hall, the church square, the Municipal Library and in some shops in the city; in Pisa in Corso Italia, at Piazza Toniolo and in Piazza Manin; in Modena, in Piazza Giuseppe Mazzini; in Rome in via Gaetano Casati and corner of Circonvallazione Ostiense; in Naples at the Polisportiva Partenope headquarters; in Corato (BA) in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele; in Monopoli (BA) in Piazza Garibaldi; in Castellaneta (TA) in the Town Hall Square; in Giovinazzo (BA) in the Scianatico Park; in Molfetta (BA) in the “Baden Powell” urban park; in Termini Imerese (PA) at Piazza Marina.

Yarn bombing will also live on social media

The invitation to participate in the “Yarn Bombing” of the Lega del Filo d’Oro is open to everyone: on the occasion of the International Day of Deafblindness (June 27) it will be enough to take a photo or create a small video while you make the “gesture of the heart with le mani” and share the story by tagging @legadelfilodoroonlus and inserting the hashtags #perfiloepersegno and #yarnbombing. With a symbolic gesture, it will be possible to support the cause of the Foundation, for a better future beyond darkness and silence.

