Superbonus, towards extension to June 30 for villas

Extension of three months until 30 June for villas, exclusion from the stop to the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credits for non-profit organizations, Iacp and architectural barriers and a solution for free building works, such as fixtures and boilers. These are the issues on which we are moving towards a “shared solution” in the Finance Committee in the Chamber, where the vote on the amendments to the decree begins tomorrow Superbonus. This was reported by the rapporteur of the decree, Andrea De Bertoldi (FdI), after a discussion with the majority, the government and the opposition, explaining how an agreement was reached on these issues.

Superbonus: problem problem remains, it’s still a question

There is still no solution to solve the problem of non-performing loans linked to building bonuses. The negotiations on the subject, within the framework of the decree Superbonus, on which the vote in the House Finance Committee begins tomorrow, would not have been successful. The node, according to what is learned, would still be ‘sub iudice’, with the hypothesis of using the F24s in compensation, proposed by Abi and Ance, and which was also the subject of bipartisan pressing in Parliament with various amendments to the decree, on which there would be strong opposition from the General State Accounting Office.

Superbonus: Conte, release stranded tax credits

A serious policy does not change the rules ‘while the game is in progress’ and then abandoning the citizens to their fate. The Government must not renege on the commitments made in the electoral campaign”. The M5s leader Giuseppe Conte says this in a series of tweets in which he posts photos of the demonstration that took place today in Rome on the Superbonus. “Today the 5-star Movement was in the square in Rome alongside entrepreneurs, families, workers and professionals who pay the Government’s aversion to Superbonus and building measures”, measures “which have brought enormous growth, jobs and environmental advantages for the benefit of everyone. Now stranded tax credits must be released: we cannot allow families and operators to be abandoned to despair. We will fight to the last, until we get a solution,” Conte guarantees.

