Home » Superbonus with credit transfer, can the individual condominium choose the deduction for towed works?
Business

Superbonus with credit transfer, can the individual condominium choose the deduction for towed works?

by admin
Superbonus with credit transfer, can the individual condominium choose the deduction for towed works?

The rights of choice of each condominium with reference to the possibility of choosing whether or not to take advantage of alternative options to the direct deduction for Superbonus interventions have been clarified by the Revenue Agency with circular 24/2020. The document specified that “In the event that several subjects incur costs for interventions carried out on the same property of which they are owners, each will be able to decide whether to directly benefit from the deduction or to exercise the options provided, regardless of the choice made by the others”.

See also  Intel: How countries around the world are vying for the chip giant

You may also like

Streaming: Wow increases prices – Netflix will probably...

Coldiretti, 15.6 million Italians on holiday in July

Seven Major US AI Companies Pledge to Add...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Exchange...

Spice up Your Snacks with Traditional Mexican Salsa...

Fiscal peace, the Italians are with Matteo Salvini....

Why you should use De domains for your...

It’s hard for Veronica Lario to make money...

Star architect Bernard Tschumi: disassembling and assembling

Gamma Cupra 2024, all the news to come

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy