Aleksandar Rašić’s orchard in Šid destroyed in storms Sports

Former Serbian basketball player Aleksandar Rašić has a lot of damage after the storms that hit Serbia in the previous days.

For several days now, terrible storms and supercell storms have been wreaking havoc in Serbia and this has caused significant material damage throughout the country. The hardest hit are farmers who have plantations in Vojvodina, and among them is the famous Serbian basketball player Aleksandar Rašić. He decided to engage in fruit growing after the end of his playing career, so he has had a plantation in Šid for years, but wind, rain, ice and other disasters created a problem.

“We made a plan to deal with it full-time when my career ends. We have been raising fruit trees, pears and cherries for four or five years now. I had cherries in one location, pears in another. Here, the fifth year, we were expecting a somewhat serious yield for the first time. However, the other day, that weather disaster happened that destroyed my entire pear orchard. Six hectares under a storm net.”said Aleksandar Rašić in an interview for “Telegraph” and complained that the farmers in Šid had been hit by an unprecedented disaster and that his losses were also great.

“The appraisers haven’t come out, but it’s about 600-700 thousand euros in damage to me. The total investment I’ve had so far and the harvest I should have expected. Roughly, somewhere around that figure, up or down. Experts will come out to evaluate. There are also people who fared worse than me. It’s not a small damage at all. Fruit growing is such a branch that requires a lot of investment. We were unlucky.” stated Rašić, who says that everything happened on July 19 after arriving from the European Championship with the young national team in which he is the team manager.

“We are all still under adrenaline. We are watching, we are talking, the inspections are coming out. We also had a visit from the state secretary from the Ministry of Agriculture. People are working to help us as much as they can. A headquarters has been formed, a state of emergency has been declared. First, the damage must be assessed. You cannot just determine the damage in two or three days. There will certainly be some help from the state. Both fruit growers and farmers have suffered. Cities too. The disasters were truly unprecedented. The only salvation for us is if the state decides to help us.”concluded the former Partizan basketball player.

