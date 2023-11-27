Supplementary budget for 2023 approved: The end of the debt brake

It is also unclear when and how the budget for 2024 can be decided. Fundamental decisions are necessary here because, according to Lindner, up to 20 billion euros need to be saved after the ruling. “Saving is the order of the day,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr. From the FDP’s point of view, however, the debt brake should not be touched. In this context, Dürr criticized statements by CDU prime ministers who had spoken out in favor of reform.

The Greens and the SPD are also calling for a reform of the debt brake. Green party leader Omid Nouripour emphasized that cutting through savings was not an option. The modernization of the country must progress and Germany must not lose its competitiveness.

