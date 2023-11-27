Home » Crowds in Chinese hospitals due to the increase in cases of lung infections – Corriere TV
World

Crowds in Chinese hospitals due to the increase in cases of lung infections – Corriere TV

by admin
Crowds in Chinese hospitals due to the increase in cases of lung infections – Corriere TV

According to the National Health Commission, the increase is caused by known pathogens

The images of the are bouncing around all social networks queues in Chinese hospitals. These are the effects of a drastic increase in flu cases due – the National Health Commission specified in a note – to known pathogens. The World Health Organization had asked the country to provide data and information on theincrease in outpatient visits and hospital admissions of children, causing queues in hospitals. The first warning came from ProMed, the surveillance system for emerging diseases of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (Isid), which issued a note talking about «undiagnosed pneumonia» in children, with high fever and traces in the lungs, but without cough. At the end of 2019, it was ProMed itself that raised the first alarm about an unknown respiratory virus, later renamed Sars-CoV-2. According to some Asian media, Beijing and Liaoning would be the metropolises most affected by this pneumonia epidemic (but the two cities are about 700 km apart), which would have high fever and “lung nodules” as symptoms.

November 27, 2023 – Updated November 27, 2023, 5:40 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Migraine in women, experts available at Treviglio hospital

You may also like

Cyclone Fedra hits Italy, yellow alert for bad...

Michelle Sol casts her vote at the Pedro...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Ole-Kristian Bryhn is this year’s winner of the...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

A long line of people waits to pay...

The Oriental Festival in Rimini

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy