Crowds in Chinese hospitals due to the increase in cases of lung infections – Corriere TV

According to the National Health Commission, the increase is caused by known pathogens

The images of the are bouncing around all social networks queues in Chinese hospitals. These are the effects of a drastic increase in flu cases due – the National Health Commission specified in a note – to known pathogens. The World Health Organization had asked the country to provide data and information on theincrease in outpatient visits and hospital admissions of children, causing queues in hospitals. The first warning came from ProMed, the surveillance system for emerging diseases of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (Isid), which issued a note talking about «undiagnosed pneumonia» in children, with high fever and traces in the lungs, but without cough. At the end of 2019, it was ProMed itself that raised the first alarm about an unknown respiratory virus, later renamed Sars-CoV-2. According to some Asian media, Beijing and Liaoning would be the metropolises most affected by this pneumonia epidemic (but the two cities are about 700 km apart), which would have high fever and “lung nodules” as symptoms.

November 27, 2023 – Updated November 27, 2023, 5:40 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

