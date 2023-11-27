during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, air traffic will be prohibited up to 150 kilometers around the capital

“During the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games [Jeux olympiques de Paris], on Friday July 26, 2024, a strict temporary prohibition zone, with a radius of 150 kilometers and without altitude limit, will be set up around Paris between 7 p.m. and midnight.informed the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) to Agence France-Presse, Monday November 27.

This measure will therefore interrupt the operations of the two largest French airports, Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle and Paris-Orly, but also those of Beauvais airport (Oise), specialized in low-cost flights, at the start of a weekend of high summer season due to school holidays.

“Apart from emergency services flights and flights which may benefit, exceptionally, from an exemption granted by the Air and Space Force, no flights [ni décollage, ni atterrissage, ni survol] will not be permitted in this airspace during the mentioned time slot”insisted the DGAC.

From the same source, “usual users, airlines, professionals and individuals, will be invited to postpone their activity or to bypass this zone during the period considered”. Traffic regulations “will be implemented from 5 p.m. on Friday July 26”also explained the DGAC.

Other measures governing air traffic will be put in place during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Currently being developed, they will be clarified in spring 2024, according to the administration. This assured that “the search for the best balance between maintaining aviation activity and guaranteeing the safety of users and people directs the action of this work”.

The World with AFP

