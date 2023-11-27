61
Since taking office, cannabis advocates have repeatedly asked the traffic light a question in the scene’s jargon
perforated: “When will Bubatz be legal?” So when will cannabis legalization come? Now there is the answer: Home cultivation and possession of certain amounts of the drug should be permitted for adults from April 1st next year. Cannabis clubs for collective cultivation should then be possible on July 1st.
See also The 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season kicks off with 455 companies offering more than 13,000 jobs_Chongqing Municipal People's Government