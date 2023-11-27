Home » Cannabis should be legal from April
News

Cannabis should be legal from April

by admin
Cannabis should be legal from April

Since taking office, cannabis advocates have repeatedly asked the traffic light a question in the scene’s jargon

perforated: “When will Bubatz be legal?” So when will cannabis legalization come? Now there is the answer: Home cultivation and possession of certain amounts of the drug should be permitted for adults from April 1st next year. Cannabis clubs for collective cultivation should then be possible on July 1st.

See also  The 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season kicks off with 455 companies offering more than 13,000 jobs_Chongqing Municipal People's Government

You may also like

Element Fleet Management Hits Record Net Revenue of...

President Nayib Bukele casts his vote on Olímpica...

The Eight Atrocious Failed Attempts to Execute Serial...

Woman (20) murdered because she drove into the...

Angélique desperately searches for her husband, who disappeared...

Second version of ExpoComfacesar exceeded 6,000 visitors

Guiding principles help answer questions about the gospel

President Bukele and First Lady cast the vote

Colombia requests special protection for Colombians detained in...

Three 60s who often use headphones Hot search...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy