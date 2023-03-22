Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-22 14:20:23 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Lu Jiaming of Shenwan Futures Co., Ltd. analyzed that since March, the main contract of soda ash futures has fallen back in May. In terms of supply and demand, the operating rate continued to be at a high level. On the downstream side, the daily glass melting volume has temporarily bottomed out. The demand for photovoltaic glass is increasing steadily. Inventory is low, supply and demand are recovering, and the bottom of soda ash is temporarily supported.

Supplies and demand are temporarily supported below the restoration of soda ash丨On the market