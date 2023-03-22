Home Business Supplies and demand are temporarily supported below the restoration of soda ash丨On the market
Business

Supplies and demand are temporarily supported below the restoration of soda ash丨On the market

by admin
Supplies and demand are temporarily supported below the restoration of soda ash丨On the market

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-22 14:20:23

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Lu Jiaming of Shenwan Futures Co., Ltd. analyzed that since March, the main contract of soda ash futures has fallen back in May. In terms of supply and demand, the operating rate continued to be at a high level. On the downstream side, the daily glass melting volume has temporarily bottomed out. The demand for photovoltaic glass is increasing steadily. Inventory is low, supply and demand are recovering, and the bottom of soda ash is temporarily supported.

Supplies and demand are temporarily supported below the restoration of soda ash丨On the market

Lu Jiaming of Shenwan Futures Co., Ltd. analyzed that since March, the main contract of soda ash futures has fallen back in May. In terms of supply and demand, the operating rate continued to be at a high level. On the downstream side, the daily glass melting volume has temporarily bottomed out. The demand for photovoltaic glass is increasing steadily. Inventory is low, supply and demand are recovering, and the bottom of soda ash is temporarily supported.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Yin Yong, Deputy Mayor of Beijing: Support the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Beijing Stock Exchange to strengthen cooperation to promote the listing of green and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises on the Beijing Stock Exchange

You may also like

Circular economy, over 30 thousand tons of polyethylene...

Interest: Overdraft interest increases more than call money...

Amazon Trading, the new scam calls: what they...

Italy also demands an exception for cars with...

Superbonus, for villas the government gives even more...

Sono Motors: Is the solar car startup at...

Bills, less money for businesses. System charges return

Alex Düsseldorf Fischer: Tax coaching with deficits

Tanzania: the government chooses Italian technology for the...

Spring offers 2023: Amazon announces Mini-Prime-Day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy