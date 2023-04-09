On April 9th, Kuai Technology learned that recently, the international analysis organization Brand Finance (Brand Finance) released the “2023 Top 100 Most Valuable Auto Brands in the World“.Tesla topped the list of the world’s most valuable auto brands, surpassing Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

It is reported that Tesla’s brand value has soared 44% in one year to 66.2 billion US dollars, becoming the first leader to surpass the traditional internal combustion engine car brand, and this is also the first time Tesla has won the top spot.

“Tesla overtook Mercedes-Benz and Toyota to take the No. 1 spot on the list of the world’s most valuable auto brands, with a brand value of $66.2 billion,” BrandFinance wrote in the report.

Before the pandemic, Tesla was worth a fifth of what it is now. The brand value of last year’s top Mercedes-Benz fell 3 percent to $58.8 billion, while that of Toyota, the former No. 2, fell 18 percent to $52.5 billion.

Fast Technology learned that in terms of specific rankings, Tesla ranked first with a valuation of US$66.2 billion, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota ranked second and third respectively, and three German car companies BMW, Porsche and Volkswagen occupied the fourth to sixth, and the seventh The 10th place is occupied by Honda, Ford, Hyundai and Audi respectively.

It’s important to note, though, that while Tesla’s brand value has increased 44% over the past year, it’s not the fastest-growing auto company. The car company with the fastest value growth is China‘s Xiaokang (now renamed Celes), thanks to the technical cooperation with Huawei,Car sales of the Xiaokang brand increased by 21% month-on-month, and the brand value increased by 123%.

In addition, the top 100 auto brands have a total value of 600 billion US dollars, and the brands include not only cars, but also commercial vehicles and motorcycles. Among them, China has 26 brands on the list, an increase of one brand compared with 2022.

The highest-ranked BYD and Geely ranked 12th and 22nd respectively.The United States has 19 brands on the list, Japan has 13 brands on the list, Germany has 8 brands on the list, and the UK has 8 brands on the list.