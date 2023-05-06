Home » Survey, 43.4% believe companies cannot find workers because they pay little
Survey, 43.4% believe companies cannot find workers because they pay little

Survey, 43.4% believe companies cannot find workers because they pay little

Poll Termometro Politico: the government’s work decree divides Italians

For more than 7 out of 10 Italians, the anniversary of May 1st still has value. Of these, 32.8% believe that workers’ rights are not taken for granted and therefore must always be claimed17.2% think that the anniversary should be updated by asking for more modern tools to improve the conditions of workers finally 22.8% believe that in Italy May 1st is exploited and used as propaganda opportunities by the left. 8.3% do not consider this holiday importanta while 17.9% say that those who celebrate and organize marches and concerts are the same ones who have taken away workers’ rights year after year. This is what emerges from the weekly survey carried out by Termometro Politico between 2 and 4 May 2023.

Controversy aside, the work is considered “essential to feel accomplished” by 51.1% of the interviewees, “important from an economic point of view even if it comes after private life” by 30.3%, “a tool for having economic resources, even if life satisfaction depends on other factors” by 14.3% and finally a “burden to which people submit because they are forced and which should be lightened by reducing the time they dedicate to it” from 3.6%.

