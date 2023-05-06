Unions in the square in Bologna, ‘New season of work’

Unions in the square this morning in Bologna for the first of the demonstrations organized by the CGIL, CISL and UIL against the government measures on work. At the head of the CGIL demonstration was the general secretary Maurizio Landini, who paraded next to a banner that reads ‘For a new season of work and rights’.

“Stop war” and “More public health and more respect for the environment”. These are some of the banners displayed in Piazza Maggiore, in Bologna, by the participants in the national demonstration. The interventions from the stage are scheduled at 10.30, but the Crescentone was filled up much earlier with red, green-and-white and blue flags.

Pd, Schlein: ‘Welfare and climate emergency at the heart of our issues’

The mobilization in Bologna will be followed by two other demonstrations on 13 May in Milan and 20 May in Naples. “We do not exclude anything, general strikes are not threatened but are carried out when the time is right”, said Landini. “This is a beautiful square – he added – with enormous participation which demonstrates one thing precisely: that people do not fall for propaganda, that there is a need to change and that government policies do not have the consent of the country”.

The square is full of demonstrators and Landini added that “with a square like this I don’t feel alone, this is a consensus that tells us ‘go ahead’. I hope that the rift between the world of work and politics will heal, but politics must start from the material conditions of the people”.

The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein also arrived in Piazza Maggiore, welcomed by the mayor Matteo Lepore with a hug.

