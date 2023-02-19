Recently, a real photo of a suspected iPhone 15 Pro has been exposed abroad.And the USB-C interface appears for the first time, or confirms that the iPhone 15 series will abandon the Lightning interface that has been used for ten years.

In recent years, before the release of each generation of iPhone, there will be news that the new iPhone will use the USB-C interface, but the results will continue to use the Lightning interface without exception. It was not until the EU introduced a new law that things ushered in a turning point.

The European Union requires that all electronic products entering Europe must use the USB-C interface before 2024. Perhaps it is because of this bill that Apple is determined to replace the charging interface for the iPhone.

Although Apple replaced it with a USB-C interface, things don’t seem to be that simple. It was previously reported that Apple has developed a Lightning & Type-C interface IC, which will be used in the iPhone 15 models and MFi certified products to be released this year.

However, the source added,This approach is most likely to make the new phone and new peripherals compatible with previous devices and iPhones, not just to restrict the new phone from using MFi devices.However, the USB-C interface currently used by Apple does not have mandatory MFi certification, and it is not clear whether Apple will make changes to the old devices in the future.

It is reported that the iPhone 15 series will use a titanium alloy body and replace the existing straight-edge design with a curved back frame. This means that the iPhone 15 will return to the previous round body design, but this roundness is not as large as the iPhone X.

On the iPhone 15, the back border will be rounded, which will be more rounded than the current design on the iPhone 14, similar to the bottom edge of the case of the 14-inch MacBook Pro model. Although it is reported that the iPhone 15 will be made of titanium alloy, the back will still be made of glass.

Long before the release of the iPhone 14 series, there were rumors that the iPhone 14 series would use titanium alloy materials, but in the end it did not. The entire series is made of aluminum and stainless steel. However, Apple recently unexpectedly investigated the feasibility of using titanium alloy materials, including patent information on processing titanium alloys for MacBook series, iPad series and iPhone series.

Apple will continue to widen the gap between high-end models and basic models in the iPhone 15 series, and high-end models will use titanium alloy frame design. In addition, there is news that Apple intends to adopt a buttonless design in the iPhone 15 Pro series, and removing physical buttons is a good choice for Apple.

But to realize this idea, it is necessary to provide additional drivers for the Taptic Engine, but for the internal space of the iPhone,If you want to put huge components next to the frame, you still have a lot of obstacles.

Now the spy photos of the iPhone 15 Pro have appeared,It is also enough to show that the iPhone 15 series will indeed be replaced with a USB-C interface, but whether the MFi certification will continue to the USB-C interface,There is no accurate information yet. But whatever. The addition of the USB-C interface also makes it possible for the iPhone to have a higher charging power, which is good news for consumers.