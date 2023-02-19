Original title: There is drama! It is revealed that Westbrook has had in-depth communication with the Clippers and will meet with Kajiao soon

On February 18, Beijing time, according to The Athletic Clippers reporter Law Murray, the Clippers have negotiated with Westbrook, and the two parties have communicated about Westbrook’s role during the negotiations.

According to reports, Westbrook will meet with Kaka and George in the near future. Westbrook needs to make a decision before March 1, US time, in order to qualify for the playoffs. It is worth mentioning that after Westbrook was traded, George publicly recruited Westbrook in an interview.

Before the trade deadline this year, the Lakers traded Westbrook to the Jazz, and the Jazz approved Westbrook to contact other teams. In addition to the Clippers, the Heat, Wizards and Bulls are also interested in chasing Westbrook. According to previous news, Westbrook will use the All-Star weekend to make the final decision.

This season, Westbrook played a total of 52 games for the Lakers, averaging 28.7 minutes per game, scoring 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals.

