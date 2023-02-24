Original title: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid

Anfield’s blessing to the team at any time is huge. At home, Liverpool can really pull out the strength to attack the opponent, but the Champions League knockout is not an ordinary league after all. In the league, Everton can be defeated while maintaining the result of the game, but Real Madrid is an opponent in another dimension, not to mention that Real Madrid is the technical and tactical leader of the southern teams at this stage. If they cannot provide continuous high-intensity output, they can rely on their accumulated technical advantages to support the structure and counterattack.

Real Madrid lacked Zhengyin midfielder Chu Ameni in this game, and Camavinga appeared in the position of the delayed midfielder. In fact, since he joined Real Madrid, he has played in many positions. This season, he also played a lot of left backs. , but based on past games and the content of this game, it can be clearly concluded that he is not qualified for the role of a single midfielder. Aside from the poor handling of the ball at his feet many times in the first half, Huckpo completely suppressed him in this position, which is also the main reason for Liverpool’s advantage in the first half.

first half

In the opening stage, Liverpool exerted high-intensity pressure. Less than two minutes into the game, Camavinga handled the ball under pressure and made a mistake. This mistake did not cause great danger.

At 2:55, after Liverpool took back the ball, Huckpo made a big move in the middle to receive a direct pass from Arnold and turned around to suppress Valverde and Camavinga. The pass to Salah failed, but the ball was still at the feet of Liverpool , and then Henderson lapped the side to attract Alaba. At the same time, Alaba is a left-footed player. In fact, it is difficult for him to limit the inside-cut Salah.

At 6:17, Salah can control the ball stably on the wing, but Real Madrid can’t press it out. Modric is an old man, so he can only put more energy on the round with the ball, so he can’t form a protection on the left rib. Therefore, Arnold can handle the ball more freely, push Fabinho to the ribs to take the ball, and hit Camavinga and Alaba again.

Vinicius was in excellent form, he was the one driving Real Madrid’s offensive, and Benzema was more of a supporting role in the first half, and did not bear a lot of pressure, but his own skills are also good enough for Liverpool. One or two chances were created at the front of the penalty area, because Liverpool’s problem has never changed, the high backcourt brings slow movement speed and poor footwork ability.

At 11:24, after being hit by Real Madrid, Nunez exerted his strength and retreated to a deep position to help the ball. At the same time, he formed a joint force with Huckpo and shot deep. Salah shook Alaba and missed the goal.

At 13:41, Camavinga slid under his feet (there were many slips on both sides in this field, which may be due to too much water on the turf), and then Courtois made a mistake, Salah picked it up, and Liverpool scored in 15 minutes Less than two to zero lead Real Madrid.

Real Madrid fell behind by two goals but did not mess up the position. They still controlled the ball in an orderly manner. Bajcetic has a big problem in this game. His position is too high (against Valverde, of course, this game Valverde The defense did not do very well), and the contribution to the left rib defense is very small, such as the round with 29:00, so that Carvajal and Rodrigo can cooperate here many times, and even Nunes is needed A lot of back defense. Real Madrid began to rely on technical advantages to control the ball. At 19:50, Liverpool's pressure decreased significantly, unable to limit the continuous transmission of Real Madrid's perimeter. Camavinga moved to the opposite side, Vinicius exerted strength, and Liverpool had three or four people on the right half. , but no one could post it, and Vinicius hit a wonderful shot to get a goal back. At 24:00, as in the previous round, Real Madrid's defense on the left side had an obvious line problem. Arnold passed the oblique ball again, and Henderson inserted the upper and lower bottoms, creating a threat in front of the goal. At the same time, due to being hit many times, Alaba was unable to support and was replaced by Nacho. After Alaba left the field, Liverpool's offensive remained undiminished, but after Real Madrid recovered a goal, the overall recovery was more obvious. Rodrygo and Vinicius also fell in front of the back line to block the ribs. In this case, Pooh Hughes can sprint with the ball many times, which is even more precious. In the end, Alisson's pass error was played, and Liverpool's two-goal advantage was only maintained for 20 minutes. second half After Real Madrid equalized the score, the trend of the game has begun to move closer to Real Madrid. At the beginning of the second half, Vinicius hit a free kick outside the penalty area, and Militao headed the score to lead the score. In the following games, Liverpool had no good chances against Real Madrid's shrinking formation, just like last year's Champions League final. Real Madrid just lowered their stance, waiting for Liverpool to make a mistake to regain the ball, and a fatal blow. Real Madrid's fourth goal, Liverpool's bulky defense was easily broken by Rodrygo and Benzema again. In fact, the result of the game may not change at this time. After the fifth goal, Modric accurately With force, Benzema kills the game. The defensive lines of both sides are not strong in this game. Real Madrid injured one person in the defensive line before halftime, but in the defensive round, Real Madrid's backcourt players were faster than Liverpool, and the overall recovery increased this advantage. After the intensity of the halftime came down, it could only scratch the surface. Looking back at the offense on both sides, they all played very well. Nunes, Huckpo, and Salah basically mobilized their strength in the first half and scored two goals. For a player of Gomez's level, it is a miracle that he does not make mistakes in high-level games. The decline in the ability of the main players in the midfield cannot be mobilized by the blood of a young child, let alone Bajcetic is completely I have no ability to deal with this kind of scene. Real Madrid's excellent skills at various points, the drive of Vinicius finally determined the direction of the game, Camavinga, Modric, and Benzema's follow-up offensive rounds contributed to the fuel and ended the suspense of the game. After Liverpool's two consecutive victories in the league, the team suffered a blow when they gradually regained their form, but this is the gap in strength between the two sides. This season, entering the top four in the league is the most important goal, and being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League is also an acceptable result. Fenway has temporarily denied that they will sell the team, and the future of the team is still unclear. Return to Sohu to see more

