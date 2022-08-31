Home Business Suspected violation of securities laws and regulations TCL Home Appliances was filed – Latest News – cnBeta.COM
ST Omar issued an announcement on the evening of August 29, saying that the controlling shareholder TCL Home Appliances received the “Notice of Filing a Case” issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on the same day.As TCL Home Appliances was suspected of violating securities laws and regulations in the process of acquiring Omar Electric Appliances, the China Securities Regulatory Commission decided to file a case against TCL Home Appliances.

Omar Electric said that the above situation will not affect the company’s control, nor will it affect the company’s operating activities. However, according to Morgan Stanley Financial News, on August 30, ST Omar opened with a limit of one word, and closed at 5.09 yuan, with the latest market value of 5.5 billion yuan.

Omar Electric was established in 2002, and its core products are refrigerators and freezers. In 2012, Omar was listed on the main board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since 2015, Zhao Guodong, a mutual gold player, has joined Omar Electric, bringing its financial technology business. In 2018, the P2P industry set off a thunderstorm. In 2019, Omar Electric spun off the financial technology sector from a listed company and returned to the main business of refrigerators. At the beginning of 2021, TCL appliances controlled by Li Dongsheng “raided” Omar.

At the end of 2018, TCL Technology adjusted its structure and sold the original terminal businesses such as home appliances and mobile phones to TCL Industries controlled by management such as Li Dongsheng. TCL Home Appliances, which is owned by Omar Electric, is actually a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Industry. In the first half of 2022, the revenue of Omar refrigerators reached 3.927 billion yuan, and the net profit reached 407 million yuan, which is the entire source of the performance of Omar Electric Appliances. However, because the shareholding ratio is only 51%, the consolidated profit of listed companies is only 208 million yuan.

