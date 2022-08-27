The ambitious transport project that you are working on Swiss. Is called Cargo Sous Terrain (Cst) and it is an underground and autonomous system for the handling of goods. A sort of subway for goods, which should cross the whole territory invisibly and with zero emissions, reducing road traffic.

The regulatory framework, the technology and a first development plan have already been drafted. The initiative dates back to 2016, when a network of 500 kilometers between st roosterin the north-east of the country, a Genevawith branches to Basel, Lantern e Thun. Now, with the approval of the federal law on underground freight transport, work can finally start. With a certain downsizing, however: at the moment, only ten stops on 70 kilometers of tunnels to be activated in 2031.

The system involves the use of tunnel 6 meters in diameter, divided into three induction-powered lanes. Small autonomous Pods could travel on the tracks of this particular metropolitan railway at a speed of about 30 km / h. Pods are self-driving electric trucks without a driver. More than a vehicle, a revolution on rubber. The main innovation consists in the fact that the driver, today still engaged in all phases of loading and unloading from the truck, will work remotely and connected to his vehicle via computer. In this way he will also be able to communicate with the clients of the transport and with the recipients. The Pod will be powered 100% in electric mode and therefore sustainable. The units planned for the Underground Cargo they will hold up to a pallet or two and will be equipped with an optional refrigeration mechanism for transporting fresh produce.

Access to the Swiss underground railway will be via surface hubs, where the Pods will be loaded and unloaded via vertical freight elevators. “In the current phase – reports the press release of the project – the Cst is studying the most suitable placement of hubs along the first section of the line from The king at the airport of Zurich. In all these locations the Cst is verifying transport links and carrying out geological surveys. The goal is careful integration into the landscape and built-up areas “.

The estimated cost for the pilot phase of Underground Cargo wanders about 3 billion dollarswhich would rise to 35 once the 500 kilometers of the initial project are completed.