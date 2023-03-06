Home Business Swiss National Bank in the red by 132 billion: here’s why and what happens
The Swiss central bank suffered a record loss of 132.5 billion Swiss francs (133 billion euros) in 2022 due to fluctuations in the financial markets. He slightly raised his first estimate for January and confirms in a statement that he is eliminating payments to the federal government and the cantons.

“This loss makes any distribution for the 2022 financial year impossible,” confirmed the heads of the Swiss central bank. In 2021, it had made a profit of 26.3 billion Swiss francs and had turned over a total of 6 billion francs to the cantons and the Confederation. But with the major shocks on the financial markets after the invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss central bank suffered a heavy loss of 131.5 billion francs on its investments in foreign securities. Its unchanged gold stock saw its value increase by 0.7%, generating a capital gain of 408.5 million francs. Swiss franc positions also suffered a loss of CHF 1 billion.

