A criminal complaint against the mayor of Bijeljina, Ljubiša Petrović, was submitted to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bijeljina.

Source: City of Bijeljina

The application was submitted due to illegal reallocations of budget items, inappropriate spending of budget funds and attempts to obtain illegal benefits by taking advantage of the official position, it was announced from the Assembly of the City of Bijeljina.

The announcement states that Mayor Petrović arbitrarily obtained a right that does not belong to him and as an official, by taking advantage of his official position, tried to obtain a financial benefit for himself in an amount exceeding 50,000 KM.

“The mayor thereby committed the criminal offense of self-government combined with the criminal offense of abuse of official position or authority”the announcement states.

The criminal complaint was filed on March 1.