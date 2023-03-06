Home World Criminal complaint against the mayor of Bijeljina Info
World

Criminal complaint against the mayor of Bijeljina Info

by admin
Criminal complaint against the mayor of Bijeljina Info

A criminal complaint against the mayor of Bijeljina, Ljubiša Petrović, was submitted to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bijeljina.

Source: City of Bijeljina

The application was submitted due to illegal reallocations of budget items, inappropriate spending of budget funds and attempts to obtain illegal benefits by taking advantage of the official position, it was announced from the Assembly of the City of Bijeljina.

The announcement states that Mayor Petrović arbitrarily obtained a right that does not belong to him and as an official, by taking advantage of his official position, tried to obtain a financial benefit for himself in an amount exceeding 50,000 KM.

“The mayor thereby committed the criminal offense of self-government combined with the criminal offense of abuse of official position or authority”the announcement states.

The criminal complaint was filed on March 1.

See also  WHO: In the face of the newly mutated new coronavirus vaccine, the prevention of severe disease and death is still effective – yqqlm

You may also like

GB, hard line on illegal immigration: those arriving...

Child dies hit by school bus in Sant’Elpidio...

70th anniversary of Stalin’s death: Teen bravely challenged...

Sunak, British prime minister on migrants: “Lifetime ban...

The Killed a Motorized Police announce new Spanish...

United States, for the Pentagon now even the...

Ukrainian pilots receive flight simulator training in US

Proper washing of hair brushes | Magazine

Collection Agency, online the forms for the cancellation...

Piano Battaglia is increasingly visited thanks to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy