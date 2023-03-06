Racing Force Group is deploying its full brands and know-how for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, which kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 5 March. The brands Bell, OMP, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit are all involved in the top motorsport series, which constitutes at the same time a technological laboratory and a global showcase, thanks to an unrivaled audience.

In January, Racing Force Group announced the agreement with Formula 1 Group for the use of the helmet camera in the 2023 season. Driver’s Eye™ technology developed by Zeronoise, the Racing Force electronics division, is the benchmark in sports and broadcast sector thanks to its compact size. The device can be positioned at eye level in the protective layer inside the driver’s helmet, offering fans a truly immersive experience during live TV coverage of the races. For 2023, its implementation is mandatory for all riders and helmet manufacturers on the grid.

Bell helmets are worn by 14 of the 20 riders (70%) at the start, confirming Racing Force Group as the absolute leader in this area. The Australian Oscar Piastri, the Dutch Nyck De Vries and the American Logan Sargeant are the newcomers to Bell’s Formula 1 driver pool, which includes, among others, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari, and the 7-times champion of the world Lewis Hamilton and George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team. The list is completed by Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Guanyu Zhou and Alex Albon.

Albon, as well as new teammate Sargeant, is equipped with the widest range of Racing Force Group products in Formula 1, racing for Williams Racing. The British training continues the collaboration with the OMP brand for the supply of racewear for drivers and mechanics, and for the use of the latest generation seat belts in the car’s cockpit. Starting this year, Williams Racing racing suits also display the Bell logo, reinforcing its visibility in F1 and the synergy with OMP.

Racing Force’s commitment to F1 is completed by Racing Spirit. The premium motorsport-inspired clothing brand is a partner of Pirelli, the official tire manufacturer for the championship. Since 2022, Racing Spirit has been providing technical clothing for track personnel, allowing engineers and mechanics to operate comfortably in all weather and temperature conditions.

In support of Formula 1 there are the FIA ​​Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 championships, a testing ground for young talents who already use Racing Force Group products. In F2, 15 out of 22 drivers use Bell helmets, and Arthur Leclerc of the Ferrari Driver Academy will also race with the OMP suit, through an agreement with the DAMS team; in F3, Bell is the choice of 18 out of 30 drivers, while 7 wear OMP suits. Furthermore, all Formula 2 and Formula 3 single-seaters built by Dallara are fitted with OMP belts.