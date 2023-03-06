Home News Do you recognize them? They reveal silhouettes of 3 artists who will sing at the Vallenato Festival
Do you recognize them? They reveal silhouettes of 3 artists who will sing at the Vallenato Festival

Do you recognize them? They reveal silhouettes of 3 artists who will sing at the Vallenato Festival

The Fundación del Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata released a flyer through its social networks in which it shows the silhouette of 3 of the artists that will be presented in the 56th edition of the festival.

The faces of the artists are not clearly seen due to the fact that they are black silhouettes, however, netizens are ‘playing’ to guess who it is. In this sense, they speculate that on April 28 the lead singer would be Maluma, on April 29 Silvestre Dangond, and on April 30 Cristian Nodal.

The festival is already beginning, they came to invite me.– There are 53 days left for the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, the ‘Vallenato Chicken’, and we have a luxury payroll to enjoy the concerts in the park of the Vallenata Legend ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’. Who do you think will perform on such a majestic stage this year?”, published the Foundation.

Although Silvestre Dangond announced his temporary retirement of music in December 2022, he would return in April for the Vallenato Festival.

