Original title: Zhang Ning narrowly beat Zeng Fanbo with 31+8 key free throws and was accidentally injured by teammates with only 5 points

On the evening of April 3, Beijing time, the Shanxi Men’s Basketball team suffered a three-pointer at the buzzer in an away game and lost to the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team 103-105. In this game, Zhang Ning scored 31 points and 8 rebounds but failed to save the savior, while Zeng Fanbo only scored 5 points in a downturn, and was almost accidentally injured by his teammates.

Zhang Ning has been in excellent form recently. He has averaged 19.4 points per game with a shooting rate of 51.5% in the past five games. He was also successfully selected for the latest three-person basketball national team training list. In today’s match against Beijing, the Shanxi men’s basketball team, which started slowly, hit the iron frequently. After Zeng Fanbo hit a three-pointer, they fell behind by a score of 8-25. At this time, Zhang Ning played his characteristics of being good at playing against the wind. After making consecutive fouls, he made four free throws, and then broke through to score and stop the opponent. After the Beijing men’s basketball team made COSCO shots to widen the point difference, Zhang Ning also hit two three-pointers without mercy. He scored 12 points in a single quarter to help Shanxi bite the score.

In the second quarter, Shanxi played consecutive offensives and approached the score. Zhang Ning continued his fiery touch. First, he flew the opponent to the basket to score, and then accelerated past Johnson for a layup to equalize the score. Zhang Ning, who was on the rise, then staged a difficult super pull bar and twisted back basket, turning the game into a personal fancy layup performance. Facing Zhang Ning’s full-throated solo show, Zeng Fanbo, another popular rising star, performed mediocrely. He didn’t have many chances to score 5 points at halftime, but was completely overwhelmed by Zhang Ning, who scored 24 points on 9 of 13 shots. Under the leadership of Zhang Ning, the Shanxi men’s basketball team played a 34-15 offensive in this quarter, overtaking the score in one fell swoop.

Entering the second half, the Beijing Men’s Basketball team fought back hard to close the point difference. At the end of the third quarter, they once chased the score to 68-73. At the critical moment, Zhang Ning made a breakthrough and made two free throws. , Facing Li Muhao’s block, he made a decisive three-pointer at the top of the arc to help Shanxi hold the lead. After the third quarter, Zhang Ning had scored 29 points. In contrast, Zeng Fanbo was knocked down by his teammate Zhai Xiaochuan when he was fighting for a rebound in the quarter, and he was forced to rest, which directly affected his performance.

At the beginning of the last quarter, Shanxi’s offensive end continued to be sluggish, and was once overtaken by Beijing’s continuous offensive, and the competition between the two teams became fierce. 16 seconds before the end, Johnson missed both key free throws. Zhang Ning grabbed a key backcourt rebound. The Beijing men’s basketball team was forced to foul him. Zhang Ning made the first free throw and then hit the second free throw. , Zhang Ning made another free throw and Shanxi led 103-100.

But at the last moment, Shanxi made consecutive mistakes. Raymond made a three-pointer at the buzzer at the last moment. The Shanxi men's basketball team regretted the loss, which made Zhang Ning's magnificent data of 31 points and 8 rebounds a background board. (legend)

