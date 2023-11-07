Home » Swiss rail transport – Freight traffic is stalling because of the base tunnel – Passenger traffic is booming – News
Business

Swiss rail transport – Freight traffic is stalling because of the base tunnel – Passenger traffic is booming – News

by admin
Swiss rail transport – Freight traffic is stalling because of the base tunnel – Passenger traffic is booming – News

The derailment in the Gotthard Base Tunnel slowed rail freight traffic in the third quarter. Compared to the previous year, it fell by four percent. Passenger traffic, on the other hand, boomed and broke the record set in the second quarter.

The volume of rail freight transport fell to the level of the second half of 2020, as the public transport information service (Litra) and the public transport association (VÖV) show in their quarterly report. Alpine transit traffic also weakened due to falling industrial production in Europe.

Overall, freight transport by rail reached a performance of 2.87 billion net tonne kilometers between July and September. The main reason for the decline was the derailment of the freight train in the western tube of the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10th.

Catch-up effects help passenger traffic set a new record

In contrast to freight traffic, the derailment in the base tunnel did not affect passenger traffic in the slightest – on the contrary: train travel has never been more popular. Passenger traffic reached a new peak in the third quarter, breaking the record set in the second quarter.

The increase compared to the previous quarter was 2.6 percent and compared to the same quarter last year it was 10.7 percent. In total, the railways recorded 5.79 billion passenger kilometers. Before the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated slump, the third quarter of 2019 was the record holder, which the third quarter of 2023, however, exceeded by 5.3 percent.

Legend: A freight train traveling from the north towards the Ceneri Base Tunnel. KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

See also  BlackRock embraces Generation's cause to help young people find jobs

Litra communications manager Simon Steinlin sees one reason for the record values ​​this year in a certain catch-up effect after the restrictions of the pandemic, as he said when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The need for mobility is great. Leisure traffic increased accordingly. In addition, there were more commuters.

The cause of the derailment in the western tube of the Gotthard Base Tunnel was a broken wheel on a freight car. Both tubes were subsequently closed until August 23rd. Since then, freight trains have been running through the eastern tube again. The SBB mainly runs passenger traffic via the Gotthard mountain route. Full operation in the tunnel is expected in September 2024.

You may also like

Dollar Hits Record High in Cuban Informal Exchange...

Africa: turnover expected to double for e-commerce platforms...

Hong Kong Considers Allowing Retail Investors to Participate...

Expert expects René Benko’s empire to be split...

Mexican Peso Holds Steady as Dollar Sees Minimal...

Bertinotti doesn’t give up Andy Warhol’s paintings on...

N26 withdraws from Brazil

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 6 Makes Inaugural Visit...

Lapo Elkann reaches into his wallet: 2.2 million...

The Sixth China International Import Expo: A Showcase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy