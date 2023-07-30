Swiss-Vranckx, Hotel plan Laura Meyer, Post-Cirillo

The Swiss coppers from the Hotelplan boss ++ the Post boss gives rocket tips ++ beauty madness reigns in the business call

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Laura Meyer had launched the Mallorca Workation idea before Lufthansa and Swiss. Now it will be copied.

Image: zvg

Hotelplan boss Laura Meyer and her head of Swiss business, Nicole Pfammatter, have done it: They enabled employees to work in a holiday home on Mallorca. Because also Swiss boss Dieter Vranckx is looking for staff and has to make the working conditions more attractive, he is now copying the idea: on Linkedin, the Lufthansa subsidiary advertises a work stay with a breathtaking sea view, sunbathing on the Mediterranean Sea and splashing around in the turquoise water after a video conference. It is not known whether the Ballermann visit is also part of this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

