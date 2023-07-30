The boy suspected of murders in Ribnikar turns 14 | Info

The boy (13) who is suspected of the massacre at the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” turns 14 on Sunday, July 30, and becomes criminally responsible, but not for the crime he committed on May 3, in which he killed ten people, nine students and school guard.

A boy (13), who on Wednesday, May 3, committed a massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar, tomorrow Sunday July 30th he turns 14 and becomes criminally responsible, but not for the crime he committed just three months earlier. In the statement he gave immediately after the massacre, the boy explained in detail his plan and how he calculated that he would not be held criminally responsible.

Namely, the police confiscated the boy’s phone, as well as computers, and all the material was sent for expert examination. Days before the crime, he researched the Criminal Code on the Internet.

“He spent days on Google researching the Criminal Code, that is, what is the age limit for going to prison in our country. That is why, as is suspected, he consciously chose this moment for the attack, because he realized that children under 14 do not go to prison and are not criminally responsible. He practically rushed to commit a crime by his 14th birthday so that he could not be prosecuted“, a source familiar with the investigation said at the time.



Birthday awaits in the institution: The boy suspected of mass murders in Ribnikar BECOMES CRIMINALLY RESPONSIBLE tomorrow

