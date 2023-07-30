Agile transformation with SAFe® – this is how you reach your goal quickly without traffic jams

At the last Tools4AgileTeams Dean Leffingwell, founder of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFeⓇ for short)), held a keynote on how to achieve business agility with the help of SAFeⓇ. Because more and more companies are starting to scale agility, i.e. to implement it throughout the organization. Not only is the journey to full agility long, it too often places unforeseen obstacles in your way.

In this article we will show you how and where you can start your agile transformation (and turn it into a success story).

For the perfect (SAFe) start – help from experts

Your company is thinking about implementing SAFeⓇ after – not least because of this in order to be or remain successful in the market? This requires the much-vaunted “transformation”. But: Every company is different, so there is no run-of-the-mill standard for this process. What can the optimal path look like for you?

That’s exactly what we have “Tools4AgileTeams at Scale” brought to life: A network of specialists in methods and software who support organizations in introducing SAFeⓇ quickly and effectively – without sacrificing quality. For you this means: ONE central point of contact that is open to your individual requirements and works together in an agile manner!

Agile transformation – a journey under time pressure

Agility in the company is not an end in itself, but an entrepreneurial discipline with the same goals. And this is where lean-agile approaches come into play: they can enable organizations to react flexibly to market requirements that are constantly changing and increasingly accelerating.

Because both ‘Agile’ and ‘Lean’ are designed to deliver results faster and more predictably – and at the same time to minimize risks. With an agile approach, people are the focus at the same time, be it as a customer or as an employee. Then:

The customer decides what he considers valuable. Only satisfied, motivated people who see meaning in their work can quickly deliver high-quality and innovative results.

Being agile means becoming agile – in thinking and in methodology

So if you want to reap the fruits of agility on a large scale, you are embarking on a journey – or you are already (stuck) in the middle: on the path to scaled lean-agile transformation. This is accompanied by a comprehensive change, in which by no means “only” the processes within the organization have to be adapted. Rather, the basic way of thinking is under scrutiny and may have to change.

But what is necessary for the transformation to succeed? Crucial are:

living agile values, the willingness to always learn new things, the continuous improvement of the overall organization, the alignment of strategy and implementation, decentralized decision-making, willingness to experiment, error culture …

Speed ​​as the goal of Agile needs a quick way to get there

If your organization is to become agile in order to improve your time-to-market or time-to-value, it should move quickly and decisively. Otherwise you run the risk of getting stuck in the middle.

It is not for nothing that more and more companies are recognizing the strengths of scaled frameworks, above all SAFeⓇ: After all, there are undeniable advantages when you can stick to a well-documented standard with a global partner base, training offers, software support and an established community. Success will probably come sooner than if you completely reinvent the wheel. And it appears das “Shu-Ha-Ri-Prinzip” This is all the more true the larger the company and the more people – whether hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands – are involved.

Another plus: SAFeⓇ provides answers to numerous questions, especially when it becomes increasingly complex. The range:

● Structural questions: from the enterprise strategy to portfolios and value streams to the effects and to-dos in the implementing teams,

● Questions about culture: from lean-agile patterns of thought and action and leadership to flow-optimized implementation,

● Practical questions: from implementation to measuring success to continuous improvement.

support along the way

Hardly any organization implements the framework completely alone. You can secure support for every step of the transformation: be it the right tools in breadth and depth, methodical formats (training, coaching and consulting) or coordinated software.

So that your efforts are worthwhile – in the form of an early return on investment – it makes sense if the introduction and implementation of SAFeⓇ is quick and of high quality. What is often underestimated: Method and software are two sides of the same coin in a scaled environment and should always be further developed in harmony. In this way, the progress in the process can quickly take effect at any point in time during the transformation – and the data and findings from the implementation can be used for further improvement.

Go SAFeM with Flow – start Stop ‘n’ Go

And this is exactly where we come in with Tools4AgileTeams at Scale. We want to help you celebrate the success of your SAFeⓇ transformation quickly—both big and small. From enablement of teams and ARTs to lean portfolio management or established OKRs. From solving the first dependencies to flow optimization in your value streams.

Our concept for this:

We are building a growing network of selected providers who have domain-specific know-how and focus on customer proximity. This is how we make a wide range of specialized solutions for each phase of the transformation accessible in one central location. We support you in finding the right solution at any point on your journey and develop new, tailor-made solutions in the field of tension and interaction between method and software. We help you to anticipate the necessary steps, prepare them carefully and coordinate them well. And we bring you together with like-minded people in a community to exchange experiences.

Your goal is also our goal: We want to enable companies to carry out rapid and sustainably successful SAFeⓇ transformations!

This is how agile transformations with SAFeⓇ become successful (without traffic jams)

Set off together with us! We offer you this so that you can reach your destination quickly without stop’n’go:

Support from our young network and a wide range of services, which we are continuously expanding based on market requirements and experience. Network partners that work seamlessly together, making your transformation flow smoothly. Working in partnership with any existing suppliers on your side. Open-mindedness for all your requirements and experiences – together we will make your journey to agility successful!

We’re here for you!

You see: If you decide to undergo a SAFeⓇ transformation, there is a lot we can do for you. We look forward to feedback and to exchanging ideas with you – feel free to contact us!

In the first step we will answer all your questions and find out how we can adapt our approach to your company. Just click to make an appointment with our expert for SAFeⓇ, Peter Weingärtner.

