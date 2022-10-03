Listen to the audio version of the article

Il Sole 24 Ore SpA, leader in the sector of political, economic, financial and regulatory information, following what was already communicated on 29 September regarding the Company’s return to the education business with the “Sole 24 ORE Formazione” brand, announces that the Board of Directors, which met on 3 October, approved the signing of a partnership with the Multiversity Group, controlled by CVC Capital Partners and leader in education and digital training, with the Pegaso, Mercatorum, San Raffaele Roma and Aulab universities , the first Italian coding factory.

The goal of the partnership is to establish itself as one of the most relevant players in the executive education landscape, positioning itself as a new standard of excellence in the sector, thanks to the extraordinary strength of the two groups.

The training offer will be aimed not only at managers and professionals, but also at Italian companies to continue investing in the upskilling and reskilling of their employees, in line with the demands of a constantly evolving and increasingly competitive labor market.

The partnership will leverage on the one hand on the skills, professionalism and history of the 24 ORE Group, focusing on the added value that characterizes the entire offer of a multimedia group that is unique in the Italian publishing scene for the quality of information, and on the other on its scientific strength. , academic, technological, digital and commercial of the Multiversity Group, launching a process of profound innovation in post-graduate and executive education, which will become increasingly rich, flexible and accessible.

“The 24 ORE Group has always been the reference point for institutions, businesses, professionals and citizens in providing clear, complete and reliable information to understand the geopolitical and economic scenario and make the right decisions to manage their company, study and everyday life. A responsibility that we live with awareness and that is based on the values ​​that have always distinguished our group: authority, competence, reliability, rigor and usefulness. Now we want to put these values ​​at the service of the country to help train the managers and professionals of today and tomorrow »declares Edoardo Garrone, President of the 24 ORE Group.