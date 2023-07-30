Bad weather, parks in Milan closed until August 31 for “security reasons”

Instagram

For the entire month of August, the parks in Milan damaged by the bad weather of recent days and fenced off will remain closed for “security reasons”. This was decided by the municipal administration, which issued an ordinance that immediately entered into force. The ban will remain until August 31st. In all other green areas, access will remain permitted, but it is forbidden to stop near or under trees and plants that show obvious signs of damage.

Security reasons In recent days, the city has been hit by violent hailstorms and a strong wind that has knocked down many trees and damaged cars and roofs. Many parks have been devastated by bad weather, inside there are trees at risk of collapse. The ordinance of the Municipality of Milan specifies that, in the event of a weather alert for thunderstorms, rain, wind or hail, the ban on attendance will also extend to unenclosed green areas. The ordinance was adopted for safety reasons, to prevent potential dangers and to preserve the safety of people.

The rules for bars and restaurants Among the provisions there is also the one according to which the commercial activities present near green areas, such as bars and restaurants with terraces and dehors, report to the Civil Protection possible dangers that can be found on sight. In case of damaged trees, plants or branches, the terraces cannot be used in these areas. On the other hand, the areas where the markets take place are excluded from the ordinance, since they have already been subject to specific verification by the Administration.