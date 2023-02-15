Cocoa farmers in Tanzania can rejoice after local investors set up a special project to produce chocolates in the country, aiming to boost both local and foreign income generation.

Speaking recently in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region, about the special investment, Baraka Mageche, managing director of Dar es Salaam-based Tasty Chocolate Products, explained that his company was devising strategies that would help farmers reap greater benefits. from the harvest thanks to its considerable economic importance both for farmers and for producers in the confectionery industry.

“The new investment is also intended to ensure the sustainability of local chocolate production by empowering cocoa farmers, while also engaging young people so they can consider cocoa farming as a profitable business of choice,” he explained . “We want to make cocoa cultivation in the country a more viable source of income and thus attract more farmers, especially young people,” he added, specifying that the new investment is also intended to save foreign currency used to order chocolates outside Tanzania , balance payments between import and export of chocolate bars, and also increase government revenue through various taxes.

Mageche further explained that Tasty Chocolate Products Limited is a local chocolate manufacturing company, aimed at manufacturing and selling Tanzanian chocolate bars internationally, a move that will also help boost foreign revenue for the country in the future.

Mageche concluded by explaining that the new investment will also be used to promote the tourism sector through its chocolate product packages which will promote Tanzania as the best tourist destination. “There will be chocolate packages that will attract the attention of potential buyers, especially tourists, such as those inviting chocolate consumers to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, visit the Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro; these themed packaged chocolates will be distributed in souvenir shops, supermarkets and other local shops where tourists can purchase them for consumption and send them back as souvenirs to their respective countries,” she said. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

