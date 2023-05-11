Tav, Salvini attacks France: “Respect the agreements, no about-face”

MILANO – The reverse of the French government on Tav it is the occasion for a new jab on the Rome-Paris axis. This time the criticisms come from the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini. “Beyond the insults, the controversies and the provocations that we register with astonishment, we are concerned by the French hesitations regarding Tav”, said the Northern League leader. “From Paris we expect clarity, seriousness and respect for the agreements: Italy has been and is keeping its word, we cannot accept about-faces on an important work not only for the two countries but for all of Europe”.

A similar message also came from the president of Confindustria Piedmont, Mark Gay. “After more than 30 years we finally have a date for the conclusion of the Turin-Lyon, or 2032. We hope that this date will be certain and will also see confirmation from the European partners involved”, said Gay. “It’s not a game you can’t not play”, she added in her report at the conference for the 50th anniversary of Confindustria Piemonte.

The new timetable appears in the “Coi”, the Conseil d’orientation des infrastructures and foresees that the construction of one of the access sections of the Tav in France only after the entry into operation of the Mont Cenis tunnelbetween the end of 2032 and the beginning of 2033. In detail, the connection with the existing Paris-Marseille high-speed line would only arrive in 2043, ten years after the completion of the Italian section.