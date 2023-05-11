In the US, a prescription for the birth control pill may no longer be needed

It is getting closer and closer for women to receive birth control pills without a prescription in the United States. In fact, the first ‘Yes’ from the advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) has arrived and the US regulatory body will most likely soon give its final approval.

The unanimous vote

The unanimous vote of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel is not binding, but the possibility that the agency will formally approve the drug this summer is growing increasingly real.