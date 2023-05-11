Home » In the US, a prescription for the birth control pill may no longer be needed
Health

In the US, a prescription for the birth control pill may no longer be needed

by admin

It is getting closer and closer for women to receive birth control pills without a prescription in the United States. In fact, the first ‘Yes’ from the advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) has arrived and the US regulatory body will most likely soon give its final approval.

The unanimous vote

The unanimous vote of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel is not binding, but the possibility that the agency will formally approve the drug this summer is growing increasingly real.

See also  Treated from cancer but then superbug victims, in 1,000 a year - Medicine

You may also like

Cancer: Artificial intelligence predicts pancreatic disease

2 years for a mammogram, 2 months for...

An unequal pandemic | International Health

Climate protection in everyday medical practice: Structural framework...

Finland, a pedestrian bridge collapses: 27 injured, many...

Cutimed Sorbact will remain reimbursable going forward

“healthy and cheap food doesn’t exist”

The German Liver Conference offers information and discussions...

5 months for the mammogram (to be done...

Federal Council votes on inclusion in the labor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy