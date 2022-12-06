In the period January-October 2022, tax revenues ascertained on the basis of the juridical competence criterion amounted to €416,279 million, an increase of €38,465 million compared to the same period of the previous year (+10.2%). This was announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The significant increase in revenue recorded in the period under review is mainly influenced by three factors: by the carry-over of the positive effects on revenue that were determined starting from 2021, by the effects of Decree Law no. 34/2020 (the so-called “relaunch decree”) and Legislative Decree no. 104/2020 (so-called “August decree”), which in the two-year period 2020-2021 had ordered extensions, suspensions and resumption of tax payments and, finally, by the effects of the increase in consumer prices which influenced, in particular, the growth of VAT revenue.

In October, tax revenues amounted to 37,434 million euros (+1,379 million euros, +3.8% compared to the same month of the previous year). In particular, direct taxes recorded an increase in revenue of 580 million euros (+3.2%) and indirect taxes an increase of 799 million euros (+4.5%).