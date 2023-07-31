Home » Taxes: We don’t want to get married – and are therefore financially discriminated against
Business

by admin
Many in our situation would get married now: We are 31 and 28 years old, want to spend our lives together, live in a condominium that we pay for together and we want to start a family.

Now we’re hardly romantic. Neither of us believe in God—one of us wasn’t even baptized, the other has left the church. We both have German citizenship, so there is only one reason for the marriage: the money.

But marry for money? It’s just out of the question for us. Nevertheless, we think it is unfair that all those who do exactly that are financially cheated by the state.

