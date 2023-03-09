Tax, the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo: “Zero VAT on some essential products”

That VAT zeroed per some basic necessities “is one of the hypotheses because the European legislation also provides the zero ratebut you have to work”. This was stated by the deputy minister of the economy Maurice Leo on the sidelines of the presentation of the results of the Revenue Agency. “I think so”, he then replied to reporters who asked him if next week the reform of the taxman.

“The reform of the IRS we are working on, we think we will bring it to the CDM next week”, and without “the important work done with Ruffiniwe could not bring home such an ambitious result”, he finally declared Leo.

