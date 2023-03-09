Home Business Taxman, Leo: “Zero VAT on essential goods. We will immediately bring reform to the CDM”
Business

Taxman, Leo: “Zero VAT on essential goods. We will immediately bring reform to the CDM”

by admin
Taxman, Leo: “Zero VAT on essential goods. We will immediately bring reform to the CDM”

Tax, the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo: “Zero VAT on some essential products”

That VAT zeroed per some basic necessities “is one of the hypotheses because the European legislation also provides the zero ratebut you have to work”. This was stated by the deputy minister of the economy Maurice Leo on the sidelines of the presentation of the results of the Revenue Agency. “I think so”, he then replied to reporters who asked him if next week the reform of the taxman.

“The reform of the IRS we are working on, we think we will bring it to the CDM next week”, and without “the important work done with Ruffiniwe could not bring home such an ambitious result”, he finally declared Leo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Four major factors have led to the "flash crash" of iron ore prices that have been bullish for more than two years! Can A-share steel stocks be "a blessing in disguise"? | Daily Economic News

You may also like

New tax rules for the tax return 2022...

Africa: intercontinental trade continues to grow

Habeck wants to buy Nord Stream 2 tubes...

The flows decree becomes triennial. 30 years for...

Care is becoming more and more expensive –...

Hunter: I became CEO at the age of...

The “miracle” El Salvador in an increasingly violent...

Majority for indefinite post office strike

Migrants, landings without interruption for 24 hours: over...

Record: Companies cannot fill two million vacancies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy