Taxpayers’ Association warns of “record tax” – Germany in the top field worldwide

Finance Minister Lindner will announce the tax estimate up to 2028 on Thursday afternoon. The taxpayers’ association warns of further “creative debt funds”. Citizens and companies are burdened enough. Most recently, Lindner had already spoken of a deficit of 14 to 18 billion euros for 2024 alone.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

No tax increases are planned in the coalition agreement, but the SPD is still open. “We should consider in the coalition how we can improve the business location instead of talking about additional burdens for the citizens,” says FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai.

VBefore the tax estimate was announced, the taxpayers’ association called on the government to adopt a stability-oriented financial policy. “Germany is one of the world leaders in taxes and social security contributions,” said the President of the Taxpayers’ Association, Reiner Holznagel, who “Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung“. “Citizens and companies are only in front of you when it comes to tax payments tax record of 1000 billion euros. I think: With all this money, a stability-oriented financial policy must finally succeed again – without detours via creative debt funds and crisis inventions.”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner wanted to announce on Thursday afternoon (3 p.m.) what tax revenue the federal, state and local governments can expect by 2028. The state could take in more than one trillion euros in the coming year.

also read

Most recently, the FDP leader identified a deficit of 14 to 18 billion euros in the federal budget for the coming year. “This budget gap must be generated by doing without,” said Lindner. And this does not even take into account the multi-billion dollar additional requests from the ministries, which can only be realized through further cuts elsewhere.

Taxpayers’ Association: The state has no shortage of money, just too many wishes

In the morning, Lindner announced that he had to postpone another appointment in the federal government’s budget dispute. Lindner said on the way to the meeting of G-7 finance ministers in Niigata, Japan, that he would only present the government draft for the 2024 budget to the cabinet after June 21. The cabinet was originally supposed to approve the draft on that day. The Finance Minister has called on the ministries to save. Exactly how this is to be done is unclear.

also read

Holznagel told the newspaper that the state did not have any shortage of money, “but simply too high spending requests and no priorities”. He therefore spoke out in favor of “load braking”. “It would start with consistent inflation compensation in tax law and the complete abolition of the solidarity surcharge.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off Politics” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.