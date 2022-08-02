Home Business Tea Mantova and Stantec join forces for European taxonomy
Business

Tea Mantova and Stantec join forces for European taxonomy

by admin
Tea Mantova and Stantec join forces for European taxonomy

Tea Spa, the Mantua multiutility active in energy, environmental, water and funeral services, joins forces with Stantec to adopt the criteria of the EU taxonomy on sustainable activities.
In detail, Stantec – a multinational of sustainable engineering and architecture – will support the Mantuan multi-utility Tea in its project to make itself fully compliant with the requirements of regulation 2020/852 on taxonomy, that is, on the European system that classifies economic activities according to the degree of environmental sustainability.

What is taxonomy

The taxonomy establishes some technical screening criteria for the achievement of each environmental objective defined by it, declining them on the various economic macro-sectors and for individual activities.
Stantec will support Tea in the technical evaluation of some activities for the benefit of the environment and the local community, verifying their alignment with the criteria defined in the delegated acts of the EU regulation on taxonomy. The activities planned by Tea include, among other things, the afforestation of some areas, the production of renewable energy, efficiency measures in buildings and IT equipment.

Emanuela Sturniolo’s comment

“The issue of European taxonomy is becoming more and more relevant for our customers, who are often at the forefront of the energy transition process”, underlines Emanuela Sturniolo, managing director of Stantec in Italy. “The legislation is evolving rapidly and the technical know-how required is very specific, therefore, in this type of projects, we provide multidisciplinary teams that combine engineering and technical skills with legal and economic skills and experience in the field of sustainability”.

You may also like

Fineco: net profit in the second quarter of...

Uber: revenues up 105% in the second quarter

Ipe Business school confirms a high occupancy rate...

Bank of Communications reminds important risks related to...

Winkelmann of Lamborghini: “We have orders for the...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the...

Wall Street opens the session in the red,...

The Friends of Genoa foundation is born to...

Keda Manufacturing listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange:...

Google, Codacons: the fine imposed by Agcom for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy