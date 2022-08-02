Listen to the audio version of the article

Tea Spa, the Mantua multiutility active in energy, environmental, water and funeral services, joins forces with Stantec to adopt the criteria of the EU taxonomy on sustainable activities.

In detail, Stantec – a multinational of sustainable engineering and architecture – will support the Mantuan multi-utility Tea in its project to make itself fully compliant with the requirements of regulation 2020/852 on taxonomy, that is, on the European system that classifies economic activities according to the degree of environmental sustainability.

What is taxonomy

The taxonomy establishes some technical screening criteria for the achievement of each environmental objective defined by it, declining them on the various economic macro-sectors and for individual activities.

Stantec will support Tea in the technical evaluation of some activities for the benefit of the environment and the local community, verifying their alignment with the criteria defined in the delegated acts of the EU regulation on taxonomy. The activities planned by Tea include, among other things, the afforestation of some areas, the production of renewable energy, efficiency measures in buildings and IT equipment.

Emanuela Sturniolo’s comment

“The issue of European taxonomy is becoming more and more relevant for our customers, who are often at the forefront of the energy transition process”, underlines Emanuela Sturniolo, managing director of Stantec in Italy. “The legislation is evolving rapidly and the technical know-how required is very specific, therefore, in this type of projects, we provide multidisciplinary teams that combine engineering and technical skills with legal and economic skills and experience in the field of sustainability”.