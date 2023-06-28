TEAM WANG design launched the new The Original 1 series

Based on the core brand spirit of “KNOW YOURSELF, MAKE YOUR OWN HISTORY”, brand designer and creative director JACKSON WANG (JACKSON WANG) integrated his thoughts on “I” into the creation of THE ORIGINAL1 series. The brand appeals to abandon the strange noises and gazes of the outside world at the moment of noisy information, follow the self, focus on the self, explore the superego, embrace the sincere heart with a pure attitude and a simple lifestyle, and be a unique “I”. TEAM WANG design brand co-founder and CEO Zhang Quan (HENRY CHEUNG) further revealed the deep-seated metaphor of The Original 1 – the exploration of self is the ultimate topic of life, The Original 1 series casts its vision on this topic, Advocate a minimalist lifestyle, return to your heart, focus on yourself, and focus on the present.

The Original 1 series continues the classic and timeless aesthetic system of TEAM WANG design. The iconic black and minimalist design symbols run through the entire series, and a total of 23 new items are launched. In addition to the highly respected T-shirts, sweaters and sportswear in the past In addition to classic items such as jackets, categories such as sportswear, children’s wear and clothing accessories have been added to meet the wearing needs of different occasions and different groups of people. In addition, the brand proposed a unique and creative name for the new series. MEI Brainer is the basic model in the series: it advocates grabbing from the wardrobe at will, and you can get fresh styles without worrying about matching, which fits the needs of busy urbanites. Wearing rules; Time to Move is a casual sports item, advocating a healthy and active lifestyle. In the process of exercising, you will not forget your style and discover the dual infinite potential of fashion and health; Awwww is a newly launched children’s clothing model, ready to accept Are the cute babies wearing The Original 1 crit? Each category creates a more vivid scene atmosphere, and fully highlights the brand’s unique creative ingenuity.

The presentation of the brand logo of TEAM WANG design on different items of The Original 1 series is consistent with the brand design language, continues the brand aesthetics, and reflects TEAM WANG design’s diligent pursuit of detail control. The use of the MINI “TEAM WANG” logo adds a sense of fun to the shape, and the bright silver EYELET, which represents the spirit of the brand – the two rings are designed like a pair of eyes growing behind the back, implying that it can give the wearer a keen insight into himself. The whole series continues the classic black, which represents the all-encompassing brand spirit and the purest and simple way of life. It doesn’t take too much time, as long as you combine the items in the wardrobe at will, you can get a new relaxed and casual daily style. inspiration.

The creative materials released simultaneously with the release of new products record group portraits of INVISIBLE MAN (invisible man) in different styles in a textured lens language. This time, INVISIBLE MAN gathered together under the illumination of the follow-up lights, which echoed the concept of the CREW NIGHT party held by the brand before: gather people who have made achievements in their respective fields, share common values, and create a brand new atmosphere for young people. Cultural concept, adhere to and share your love.

With the release of The Original 1 series, TEAM WANG design will officially enter Tmall, which is also an important move in the brand’s business strategy. This series will subvert the previous business model, and will be sold on the Tmall platform in the form of long-term sales, reaching a wider consumer group, allowing more people to experience the product and understand the brand concept. At the same time, TEAM WANG design will focus on the brand spirit, continue to develop creative content, create better services and experiences for consumers, let more people see and integrate into the creative atmosphere of the brand, and become a member of TEAM WANG design.

The Original 1 series is not limited to styles and crowds. While exploring the self inwardly, it also provides a new idea of ​​trendy lifestyle. At the same time, the Carry-on series launched in the third year of the brand’s establishment is not only a breakthrough in the brand’s business model, but also represents the original intention of looking back on the past and sticking to the original heart. Every innovation and practice of TEAM WANG design provides a new vision and more possibilities. It also attracts more people to join and make history together.

Sale information

TEAM WANG design COOKIES – THE ORIGINAL 1 series will be officially released on the TEAM WANG design applet/official website/Tmall official flagship store from May 19, 2023.

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

TEAM WANG design

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

