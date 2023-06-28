Deepen mutual trust and cooperation to promote solutions to global issues—people from many European countries positively comment on China-EU cooperation

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, June 28. In recent interviews with Xinhua News Agency reporters, people from many European countries said that deepening mutual trust and cooperation between Europe and China at multiple levels and working together to solve global problems will promote the construction of a multi-polar world.

Sevim Dadelen, a member of the German Bundestag, said that Germany and China need to strengthen political, economic, scientific and cultural cooperation. “These cooperations also mean hundreds of thousands of jobs in Germany.”

The cooperation between German and Chinese companies is a topic that the chairman of BMW Group, Zipse, has been emphasizing in his interviews with Xinhua News Agency. He said that the companies of both sides have a common pursuit of promoting innovation and progress in the fields of electric mobility, circular sustainability, and intelligent connected vehicles. The BMW Group has a deep and long-standing relationship with China, and a strong partnership will enable BMW and its Chinese partners to continue to achieve win-win results in the transformation of the automotive industry.

Helga Zepp LaRouche, founder and chairman of the German think tank Schiller Institute, said that people in German industry have made it clear that decoupling from China will harm Germany’s own interests. At present, Germany is facing the threat of “de-industrialization”, and cooperation with China is very important.

“Germany and China need each other.” Volker Chapke, honorary chairman of the Berlin Prussian Association, said that Germany and China have established a sincere and beautiful friendship in the past 50 years, and friendly cooperation between the two sides is an “inevitable choice.” .

Leia Bessie, a French expert on China and a writer, pointed out that it is very important to continue to deepen the relationship between France and China. Strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries to jointly address global challenges will promote the building of a more balanced multi-polar world.

Liazid Benhamy, vice-chairman of the France-China Friendship Association in Paris, France, pointed out that the problems facing mankind in the future will be global and diverse. France and China should further join hands to tackle challenges such as climate change and support the economic development of African and emerging market countries. In the economic field, fairness, trust and protection of the interests of partners should be a basis for France-China and EU-China cooperation.

Julio Rios, a well-known Spanish expert on China, said that in the post-epidemic era, especially when the European continent is still bearing the serious consequences of the Ukraine crisis, Europe and China need to strengthen cooperation to jointly cope with future challenges. To this end, the EU and China should strengthen dialogue at all levels.

“Whether to choose to establish a constructive relationship with China can be said to be a real test of Europe’s commitment to autonomy.” Rios pointed out that Europe must strengthen its strategic autonomy, safeguard its own interests, and “further balance the transatlantic alliance.” (Participating reporters: Tang Ji, Li Jizhi, Huang Yan, Hu Jiaqi, Qiao Benxiao, Li Chao, Zheng Mingda, Zhu Sheng)

