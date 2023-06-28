New Product Debut at Summit Talk——Le Moba Surprise Appears at the 10th Shanghai International Film Forum and Exhibition_TOM News

From June 12th to June 14th, 2023, Lemoba, one of the pioneers of China‘s shared massage chair industry, was invited to participate in the industry event in the field of film distribution and projection in China – the 10th Shanghai International Film Forum and Exhibition .As one of the exhibitors, Le Moba brought a variety of independent research and development, independent intellectual property rights of theater massage chairs and massage cushions to the exhibition. The commercial massage cushion in the movie hall has become the darling of the audience in this exhibition, and the audience rushed to experience it.

This exhibition has attracted nearly 200 well-known enterprises from home and abroad to participate in the exhibition. Among them, Fujian Lemo IoT Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the exhibitors. Since its establishment in 2016, its product, Lemoba, has cooperated with thousands of cinemas, shopping malls, and high-speed rail across the country through multi-format cooperation and multi-channel development. Strategic cooperation has been reached in places such as railway stations, airports, and office buildings, and shared massage equipment has been deployed in the above-mentioned places. These places have improved the quality and service, and Lemoba has more opportunities to show itself and be seen by more customers. It can be said that It is a strong alliance.

Up to now, in the shared massage market, the market share of Lemoba products has exceeded 70%, and at the same time, it is used by more than 200 million people every year, with over 16 million registered users. In this exhibition, Lemoba has brought a brand-new masterpiece – “Back Back Cool”. With advanced, exquisite and scientific ergonomic design, this product has successfully solved the problems of traditional massage cushions such as “hardness and stiffness”. At the same time, It also greatly improves the viewing effect of the audience.

Le Moba products effectively combine movie watching + massage, which not only increases the added value of theater services, but also improves theater customer satisfaction. By participating in international film forums and exhibitions, more filmmakers can see this good product, which further enhances the exposure and reputation of the product.

Only good service can improve product satisfaction. At the exhibition site, the enthusiastic and professional services of Lemoba’s partners also made every consultant feel the sincerity and warmth of the brand. Lemoba, as one of the pioneers of shared massage chairs, In fact, it is more about product services, and good services are also value-added items of products.

At the same time, Lemoba continues to develop surrounding shopping malls through Internet channel marketing, and grafts high-quality resources from other industries to the cinema. Cinemas can also use Lemoba to guide the movie theater and guide customers to watch movies, such as mobile game benefits, advertising revenue, and joint ventures. Publicity and distribution, etc., thereby promoting the growth of passenger flow in the cinema.

As a 7-year-old company, Lemoba has its business outlets covering more than 430 cities across the country. The company has always been based on a “service-oriented” Internet of Things company, and has always insisted on bringing customers a full range of high-quality services, allowing hundreds of millions of consumers in Enjoy intelligent, inclusive and considerate services in shopping, travel, entertainment, work and other scenarios.

In the future, Lemoba will continue to focus on products and services, solve problems for customers, and let everyone enjoy a healthy life anytime, anywhere.

