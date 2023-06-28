Hot Wheels car racing game “Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged” announced the latest trailer showing the dynamic new features “Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged”

Racing game developers Milestone and Mattel Mattel announced the scheduled October 19 launch of the racing game “Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged)” (PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / The latest trailer for Xbox Series X|S / Switch / PC). Bringing new possibilities to all Hot Wheels fans with new game mechanics, terrains and vehicle types.

Having a faster car isn’t the only key to success in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo, as the gameplay has been revolutionized with the introduction of two new moves, the official said. Added a deeper dimension to the competition. By harnessing the power of the boost, the player can jump or double jump at any time. This new maneuver becomes an ideal tool for overtaking opponents or avoiding obstacles in tight spaces. In addition, these new maneuvers will not only improve the player’s racing skills, but also discover new shortcuts or access previously inaccessible areas of the track.

Meanwhile, the new side sprint allows players to quickly move left or right to collide with opponents on either side of the vehicle. Players can use this mechanic to strategically force opponents out of bounds, or to use opponents to bounce within the confines of the orange plastic track. These new features can be combined with the boost and drift mechanics players know and love from Hot Wheels Unchained, giving players even more opportunities to customize each race and track to their liking Make strategic decisions and interpret richness.

Hot Wheels Unchained 2 – Turbo adds five unique and all-new environments that take gameplay fun to the next level. Players will be taken to an expansive playground reminiscent of the fun days of coin-operated games – transforming residential backyards into thrilling racing arenas, a miniature golf course in a Wild West town, Wenqing Museum , where players can race against replicas of dinosaurs and other fossil artifacts, and a gourmet burger restaurant inside a gas station. There will also be Track Houses, a special environment for those players who like to be creative and design their own unique tracks in a separate space.

While many of the game’s different tracks will be held entirely indoors or outdoors, others will flow seamlessly between the two environments, providing a dynamic and immersive racing experience. This variety of environments enhances gameplay, as different environments have different track surfaces that significantly affect vehicle handling. Drivers therefore need to fine-tune their skills and carefully select the right vehicle for each race to ensure a thrilling and strategic experience.

Hot Wheels Unchained 2 – Turbo will feature a massive starter roster, including up to 130 iconic vehicles from the Hot Wheels universe, which also introduces brand new categories like ATVs and motorcycles. Each car has a unique style and character according to the class it belongs to. For example, vehicles in the Rocket category offer unrivaled speed on the straights, while vehicles in the Balance category offer the perfect combination of speed and handling. The Swift category offers lighter and more competitive options, while the Drift category is perfect for mastering corners with pro finesse. In contrast, the heavy-duty category has huge, solid vehicles, while the off-road category is ideal for conquering the most challenging off-road terrain.

A combination of brawn and brain is essential to truly dominate the competition. That’s why Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo introduces an all-new skill system that allows players to customize their vehicle’s driving experience. Players can now invest the skill points they earn into a skill tree consisting of three branches, each focusing on a different aspect. These include enhanced boosters and related functions, improved handling and improved ability to traverse obstacles. When players explore the breadth of customization options, the upgrades made in the skill tree affect the subsequent gameplay of the competition, enriching the challenge fun of strategic diversity in the long run.

In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbo, it’s not just what’s under the hood that matters. A next-generation appearance editor will allow players to create their own unique designs to make their cars stand out on the track, while a new sticker editor will allow players to create, save and share specific patterns and shapes for further customization The look of their vehicles! Once players are satisfied with their design, they can share the results with the world through the Internet and show off their artistic ingenuity to other racers.

“Milestone’s unique understanding of the Hot Wheels brand, in addition to its expertise in racing games, was a key factor in the success of Hot Wheels Unchained,” said Mike DeLaet, Mattel’s Global Head of Digital Games .Hot Wheels Unchained 2 – Turbo takes the gameplay, customization, graphics, and more to a new level while enhancing the authentic Hot Wheels experience that remains at the core of the franchise’s awesomeness. ”